Wednesday, Sept. 25

Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cheeseburger, WW Bun Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27

Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 

Chili or Beef Barley, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Scalloped Potatoes w/Ham, Broccoli, WW Roll, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

