Wednesday, Aug. 7

Stuffed Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Chicken Fajita Bake, Corn Bread, Green Beans, Applesauce Jell-O, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 12

Chicken & Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Berry Mix or Peach Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Baked Cod or Crunchy Pollock, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Apple Slices, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

