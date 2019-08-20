{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Tuna & Vegetable Noodles, Corn Bread, Steamed Carrots, Pears, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Hot Pork Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 23

Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Berry Mix w/Angel Food Cake, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 26

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Egg Salad on WW Bread, Baby Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Chocolate Chip Bar, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

