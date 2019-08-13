{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Goulash, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Royal Brownie, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Potato Salad, Broccoli, Hot Milk Cake w/Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 19

Baked Potato Bar, Topping - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese; Apricots, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Meatloaf, Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

