Wednesday, Sept. 4
Porcupine Meatballs, Potatoes w/Gravy, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, WW Roll, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Roast Turkey, Roasted Red Potatoes, Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 6
Philly Sloppy Joe WW Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 9
Chicken, Orange and Almond Salad, Baby Carrots, Apple Slices, Soft Molasses Cookie, Milk.
Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.
