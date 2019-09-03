{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Porcupine Meatballs, Potatoes w/Gravy, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Roast Turkey, Roasted Red Potatoes, Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 6

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Philly Sloppy Joe WW Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 9 

Chicken, Orange and Almond Salad, Baby Carrots, Apple Slices, Soft Molasses Cookie, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments