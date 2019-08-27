{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Pumpkin Custard, WW Roll, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 30

Salmon Loaf, Three Bean Salad, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 2 

Closed for the holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Herb-Rubbed Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Creamed Peas, Apple Slices or Apple Crisp, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

