Wednesday, Aug. 29

Sloppy Joe on WW Bun, Potato Salad, Copper Pennies, Tapioca Pudding, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Goulash, California Blend Vegetables, WW Garlic Bread, Oatmeal Fruit Bar, Banana Half, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31

Salisbury Gr. Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower, Mixed Fruit, Cranberry Juice, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Baked Chicken, Baked Beans, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

