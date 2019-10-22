{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Tuna & Noodles w/Vegetables, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Mixed Fruit, Ice Box Cookies, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Liver & Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccoli, Pears, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Asparagus, Bread Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Veggie & Ham Egg Bake, Strawberries and Bananas, Orange Juice, Cinnamon Roll, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

