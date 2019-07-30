Wednesday, July 31
Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Cheeseburger, WW Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 2
Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.
Monday, Aug. 5
Chili or Beef Barley Soup, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Salmon Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Banana Half, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.
Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.
