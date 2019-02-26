Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken Rice Broccoli Casserole, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Hot Fruit Compote, Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Cranberry Brussel Sprouts, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, March 1

Beef Stroganoff and Noodles, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli Raisin Salad, Peach Crisp, Milk.

Monday, March 4

Swedish Meatballs, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream, Harvard Beets, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Taco Soup or White Chili, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce Salad, Applesauce Jello, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

