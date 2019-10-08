{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Beef Stew, Coleslaw, Apricots, Biscuit, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 11

Turkey Roast, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Peaches, WW Roll, Milk.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Monday, Oct. 14

Baked Potato Bar, Toppings - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream; Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Turkey Tetrazinni, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Peaches, Bread Stick, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments