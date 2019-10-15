{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry/Rhubarb Crisp, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potatoes, Asparagus, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 18

Chili, Choice of Bread, Steamed Carrots, Baked Apples, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 21

Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, WW Bun, Potato Wedges, Mandarin Oranges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Chicken & Mushrooms, Rice Pilaf, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

