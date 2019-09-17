{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Chef's Salad, Three Bean Salad, Oranges, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19

BBQ Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Strawberries, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20

Crab or Tuna Salad, WW Bread, Potato Salad, Peaches, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 

Hot Beef w/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Apple Slices, WW Roll, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Congregate Meals are served beginning at 11:20 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Ave. N.W., Britt. To make reservations, call the church at 641-843-3861 or Mathew Dallman at 641-843-8380.

