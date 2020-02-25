Lake Mills schools raise $8,000 during coaches v. cancer event

The athletic department donated 20% of the gate from the home game with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and donations raised with a bucket run during the game raised an additional $1,271 in just one minute.

Lake Mills High School Student Council members had purchased flowers for each member of the Lake Mills and GHV varsity girls and boys teams to give to someone in the crowd that has been affected by cancer. It was a great way to show the importance of putting a face to the fight against cancer.

The Lake Mills and GVH cheerleaders also performed a routine together during halftime of the boys’ varsity game.

“We are so fortunate to have a great staff who championed these successful fundraising efforts throughout the school,” said Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills High School Athletic Director and Activities Coordinator. “Our goal this year was to beat our previous high total in 2015 and rejuvenate our efforts. It was great to see so many people get involved this year and make 2020 special. It may be hard to beat this record in the future, but it was sure fun this year! The Lake Mills Athletic Department would like to thank the American Cancer Society and our Winnebago County Relay for Life Team for the work they put in to help others.”

The 2020 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 27 in the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.

