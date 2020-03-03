LaDonna Jane Reibsamen (Glieden)
September 14, 1932 - February 25, 2020
BRITT, IOWA - LaDonna Jane Reibsamen (Glieden), of Algona, formerly of Corwith, left this world on February 25, 2020, after making quite an imprint during her 87 years of life.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Born in 1932, she was raised on a farm in Luverne, IA. At the age of just 13, LaDonna lost her mother to cancer and she grew up very quickly and refined her state-of-the art homemaking skills.
She was a baton-twirling beauty back in the day and won the 1949 North Iowa Band Queen title (which was a big deal back then). In 1950, LaDonna married the love of her life Robert D. Reibsamen. Together, they raised four wonderful children in the town of Corwith. Bob was a Banker and LaDonna was very active in her community and church for many years. Both served as EMTs, LaDonna was known for her beautiful gardens and provided many a bouquet to the Corwith Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
World-renowned for her homemade cooking, in later years, LaDonna was the "head cook" at the Painted Lady Tea House in Britt. Cabbage Rolls, Caramel Pie and Creme Puffs were her signature items. She was a heck-of-a-seamstress and made many dozens of homemade dresses for both her granddaughters and great-granddaughters throughout the years...including Prom dresses. Gardening was another passion that LaDonna shared with the world and had the ability to grow the most beautiful gardens in her backyard.
LaDonna loved life and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved a good game of cards or scrabble and watching The Lawrence Welk Show every Saturday. The only time she got feisty was when her Iowa Hawkeyes were playing basketball. In her later years she could barely see or hear, but she would butt her recliner right up to the TV to cheer on her Hawks.
She was the Luka Garza of homemaking as Luka is to Iowa basketball. If we were keeping score....she was definitely bringing in 30+ point games routinely.
LaDonna is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, whom she is now waking up from a nap and frying up his recent catch of fish. Her parents John and Clara (Hoefer), her siblings; Theresa, Lucile, Matilda, and Lawrence and many friends and family.
LaDonna is missed and survived by her children; Cary (Nicole) Reibsamen, Kathie (Bob) Reibsamen-Kittel, Tom (Elaine) Reibsamen, and Susan (David) Weiland of Algona, IA. Her grandchildren Candace (Paul) Daniels of Spencer, IA, and Heidi, and Hans (Kenana) Kittel. And many great grandchildren in Iowa and California.
We loved her spunk, her heart, her cooking and her zest for life (and the Iowa Hawkeyes).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.