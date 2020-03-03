LaDonna Jane Reibsamen (Glieden)

September 14, 1932 - February 25, 2020

BRITT, IOWA - LaDonna Jane Reibsamen (Glieden), of Algona, formerly of Corwith, left this world on February 25, 2020, after making quite an imprint during her 87 years of life.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Born in 1932, she was raised on a farm in Luverne, IA. At the age of just 13, LaDonna lost her mother to cancer and she grew up very quickly and refined her state-of-the art homemaking skills.

She was a baton-twirling beauty back in the day and won the 1949 North Iowa Band Queen title (which was a big deal back then). In 1950, LaDonna married the love of her life Robert D. Reibsamen. Together, they raised four wonderful children in the town of Corwith. Bob was a Banker and LaDonna was very active in her community and church for many years. Both served as EMTs, LaDonna was known for her beautiful gardens and provided many a bouquet to the Corwith Catholic Church.

