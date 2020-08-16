Kanawha business plans expansion

Purvis built the 2,000-square-feet facility for her six-year-old business in November 2017, just three years after it became an official business in March 2014, on Main Street in Kanawha and has owned half of the next building to the north for about the past five years.

The city wanted to tear down the building to the north of Pampered Pets, so when it finally acquired the other half, Purvis entered into a development agreement with the city, in which the city helps tear down the building and Purvis can build on it next year.

Because of the pandemic, everything has been delayed a bit, so Purvis said she hopes they can still build next year, but she gave herself until 2022 in the development plan to give her enough time to talk with builders, establish a plan for the expansion on the Pampered Pets building and have it built.

Purvis said she’s hoping to double the size of the Pampered Pets building to give the business more storage and expand her boarding area to hold up to 45 dogs or build more “luxury boarding” and make bigger suites for the dogs.

“It obviously doesn’t allow me to board as many dogs, but it’ll be a little bit different experience than the kennels they’re in now, but they still get the 8 hours of play a day that my business has been built on,” Purvis said.