Kanawha business plans expansion

Plans are underway to expand Pampered Pets in Kanawha after spending three years in its current building.
“In three years, I’ve outgrown it,” owner Cody Purvis said. “And I knew I needed to expand last year.”
Every day, Purvis and her staff of six full-time and four part-time employees groom about 30 pets and board around 25 dogs, seeing a total of 50 to 55 pets a day.
Most of the pets aren’t coming from Kanawha – Purvis said people from Algona, Clear Lake, Ames and even Minnesota have brought their pets to Pampered Pets for Purvis’s grooming and boarding services.
“I am from Kanawha originally and to see this little town that’s dying it’s so, it feels so good to be able to give back to this little town, to be able to bring 50 people that normally wouldn’t come to Kanawha into Kanawha every single day,” Purvis said.
Purvis said she has been debating between expanding her current business in Kanawha and opening up a second business somewhere else, such as in Clear Lake, and then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, so she decided to stay in Kanawha for now.
“I felt like it was maybe in my best interest to stay with what I know, be in Kanawha where I can expand on my current location, and if this goes well then I can look at the next step of a second town location,” she said.
Purvis built the 2,000-square-feet facility for her six-year-old business in November 2017, just three years after it became an official business in March 2014, on Main Street in Kanawha and has owned half of the next building to the north for about the past five years.
The city wanted to tear down the building to the north of Pampered Pets, so when it finally acquired the other half, Purvis entered into a development agreement with the city, in which the city helps tear down the building and Purvis can build on it next year.
Because of the pandemic, everything has been delayed a bit, so Purvis said she hopes they can still build next year, but she gave herself until 2022 in the development plan to give her enough time to talk with builders, establish a plan for the expansion on the Pampered Pets building and have it built.
Purvis said she’s hoping to double the size of the Pampered Pets building to give the business more storage and expand her boarding area to hold up to 45 dogs or build more “luxury boarding” and make bigger suites for the dogs.
“It obviously doesn’t allow me to board as many dogs, but it’ll be a little bit different experience than the kennels they’re in now, but they still get the 8 hours of play a day that my business has been built on,” Purvis said.
Currently, Pampered Pets can hold up to 30 dogs, since there are only two play areas; with the addition, Purvis can add three more play areas to have three outdoor and two indoor play areas for the dogs, she said.
The building next to Pampered Pets will be torn down by the end of August, and Purvis said she’ll let it sit for a bit before she starts building the expansion on the cleared land next year.
When she and her husband built the Pampered Pets building, they designed it to be easy to expand on so as not to impede the functioning of the business, Purvis said.
“We built our building so that there’s an area that would be easy to build onto it and then we’re going to open up a hole and that will be the new walk-through area to the new building so it won’t impede other than maybe it might be more difficult to get street access on Main Street from the working crew and stuff,” she said.
Purvis said sometimes she has to take a step back and marvel at what she’s been able to accomplish and bring to Kanawha and the road it took to get to where she is now, from starting her grooming business in the basement of her home to doubling the size of her business.
“It’s just like a very humbling sometimes to step back and be like, I did this,” she said. “I’m the one that built all of this.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!