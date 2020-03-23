'Just please be patient': West Hancock passed general plan

The West Hancock Community School District School Board passed a resolution outlying a general plan the district will use during the four-week closure due to the COVID-19 threat.
Board president Ryan Johnson said the last week has been pretty hectic and thanked the district administrators for “rolling with the punches” and keeping the board informed and making decisions that are best for the community.
“Just please be patient because as simple as things are, they seem to be, for people like me there’s hoops to jump through that we have to make sure we’re doing things the right way before we do any online instructions or things like that,” he said.
The first question the board had to discuss was whether or not they will extend the end of the school year to make up the four weeks missed from the school’s closure.
Though the state legislature has waived the instructional time requirements for public school districts that closed before April 12, Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said the Board may want to decide later if the district wants to make up some of the days or not.
“If you don’t, we’d end the school year where it sits now, which is two days after Memorial Day,” he said.
Johnson said it was premature to do anything about make-up days as of now, since there is some time before the initial four-week shutdown ends, but scheduled early outs have been canceled to try to get some more instructional time.
“Things will obviously change even if we made a decision now,” he said.
In the meantime, Kronemann said teachers should be providing resources to students and asked parents and guardians to work with their students’ teachers so the students can continue learning as they’re sitting at home.
“We don’t want it to be like a full summer where they forget half the stuff they learned the year before,” he said.
The second question was regarding getting some help with setting up a grab-and-go lunch system and cleaning the buildings.
Kronemann said the district should get approved shortly to serve grab-and-go lunches, which the district does not automatically qualify for so the process is taking a little longer than expected.
As one of the main concerns for employees, especially hourly workers, is keeping their jobs and getting paid, the resolution states the district’s hourly non-exempt employees will be placed on paid administrative leave and will be continued to be paid for up to 4 weeks during the school closure.
“We hope that if we ask for people to come in and help, if they’re able and they don’t have some pre-existing medical conditions or they’re not beyond a certain age that they would help the cooks and the janitors out with what they’re trying to accomplish during this time,” Kronemann said.
Kronemann thanked all the district administrators and department heads for their work in figuring out how to handle the situation.
“It’s been a very difficult process, changing on hourly changes from the federal and state governments,” he said. “We’d have something almost ready to go out and something would change and we’d have to react to that and we’re listening to other school districts seeing what they’re doing. It was a very difficult process, and of course it’s still changing.”
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.