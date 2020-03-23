'Just please be patient': West Hancock passed general plan

The West Hancock Community School District School Board passed a resolution outlying a general plan the district will use during the four-week closure due to the COVID-19 threat.

Board president Ryan Johnson said the last week has been pretty hectic and thanked the district administrators for “rolling with the punches” and keeping the board informed and making decisions that are best for the community.

“Just please be patient because as simple as things are, they seem to be, for people like me there’s hoops to jump through that we have to make sure we’re doing things the right way before we do any online instructions or things like that,” he said.

The first question the board had to discuss was whether or not they will extend the end of the school year to make up the four weeks missed from the school’s closure.

Though the state legislature has waived the instructional time requirements for public school districts that closed before April 12, Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said the Board may want to decide later if the district wants to make up some of the days or not.

“If you don’t, we’d end the school year where it sits now, which is two days after Memorial Day,” he said.