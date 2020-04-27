You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
June primary candidates in Winnebago, Hancock counties
0 comments

June primary candidates in Winnebago, Hancock counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting stock photo

Note: The candidates for Iowa House District 8 had been mistakenly omitted from the candidates list and have since been added at the end of the story.

With just over a month until the primary elections on June 2, Winnebago and Hancock county auditors have listed all the candidates and are currently planning polling places for the elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Hancock and Winnebago county auditors have asked their voters to apply for and cast absentee ballots to maintain social distancing and keep both the voters and the election poll workers safe.

For those who wish to vote in person in Winnebago County, though, there will be voting starting in the auditor’s office on May 4, and there will be three polling places for the June 2 primary election rather than the usual 10.

The three polling locations for Winnebago County will be in Forest City, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.

Hancock County will have only two in-person polling places on Election Day: one in the Britt Municipal Building and one in the Garner Public Library.

In-person absentee voting in Hancock County will start Monday, May 4 in the supervisors’ board room.

Candidates:

Winnebago County Board of Supervisors – Susan Smith (R), Dan Kirschbaum (R), Steven Peterson (D) and Gary Nelson (D)

Winnebago County Auditor – Karla Weiss (R)

Winnebago County Sheriff – Michael Droessler (R) and Steven Hepperly (D)

Hancock County Board of Supervisors – Donny Schleusner (R) and Jerry Tlach (R)

Hancock County Auditor – Michelle Eisenmann (R)

Hancock County Sheriff – Robert Gerdes, Jr. (R)

U.S. Senator – Joni Ernst (R), Michael Franken (D), Kimberly Graham (D), Theresa Greenfield (D), Eddie Mauro (D) and Cal Woods (D)

U.S. Representative, District 4 – Bret Richards (R), Jeremy Taylor (R), Randy Feenstra (R), Steve King (R), Steven Reeder (R) and J.D. Scholten (D)

State Senator, District 4 – Dennis Guth (R)

State Representative, District 7 – Henry Stone (R) and Debra Jensen (D)

State Representative, District 8 – Terry Baxter (R) and Glenn Kiss (D)

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate
News

Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate

  • Updated

Deb Scharper announced she is running for the Iowa Senate seat in District 26 on April 14. She is running as a Democrat, and will be up against Republican Senator Waylon Brown. She will be on the General Election Ballot in November.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News