June primary candidates in Winnebago, Hancock counties

With just over a month until the primary elections on June 2, Winnebago and Hancock county auditors have listed all the candidates and are currently planning polling places for the elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Hancock and Winnebago county auditors have asked their voters to apply for and cast absentee ballots to maintain social distancing and keep both the voters and the election poll workers safe.
For those who wish to vote in person in Winnebago County, though, there will be voting starting in the auditor’s office on May 4, and there will be three polling places for the June 2 primary election rather than the usual 10.
The three polling locations for Winnebago County will be in Forest City, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.
Hancock County will have only two in-person polling places on Election Day: one in the Britt Municipal Building and one in the Garner Public Library.
In-person absentee voting in Hancock County will start Monday, May 4 in the supervisors’ board room.
Candidates:
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors – Susan Smith (R), Dan Kirschbaum (R), Steven Peterson (D) and Gary Nelson (D)
Winnebago County Auditor – Karla Weiss (R)
Winnebago County Sheriff – Michael Droessler (R) and Steven Hepperly (D)
Hancock County Board of Supervisors – Donny Schleusner (R) and Jerry Tlach (R)
Hancock County Auditor – Michelle Eisenmann (R)
Hancock County Sheriff – Robert Gerdes, Jr. (R)
U.S. Senator – Joni Ernst (R), Michael Franken (D), Kimberly Graham (D), Theresa Greenfield (D), Eddie Mauro (D) and Cal Woods (D)
U.S. Representative, District 4 – Bret Richards (R), Jeremy Taylor (R), Randy Feenstra (R), Steve King (R), Steven Reeder (R) and J.D. Scholten (D)
State Senator, District 4 – Dennis Guth (R)
State Representative, District 7 – Henry Stone (R) and Debra Jensen (D)
State Representative, District 8 – Terry Baxter (R) and Glenn Kiss (D)
