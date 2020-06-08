Jim Cross: Seek to change your windowscape

What’s outside your window?
That may seem like an odd question.
But, I bet every day, each and every one of us looks outside a window, whether it be from our bedroom, living room or even kitchen.
Last fall, we moved to an apartment in West Des Moines. That was quite a change from living in a two-story house. The one obvious similarity - windows throughout the apartment.
Of course, until mid-March, I don’t know if I was that aware of what was really happening outside our windows.
Our main windows look over a shared parking lot between apartment buildings. So, I would see cars coming and going, along with pet owners taking their dogs for a walk.
Nothing too exciting. Your typical apartment life activity.
However, mid-March came and looking out our window took on a whole, new perspective.
The pandemic was in full-swing and stay-at-home orders were being put in place.
Life seemed to take on a whole new look outside my window.
Work was now being done inside our apartment. Trips out were now seen as “non-essential.” It appeared less time was going to be spent outside our apartment.
I wondered what was happening in the lives of those who lived in the apartments throughout our complex. What were they seeing outside their windows?
Little did I know there was much more coming to my window.
Within a few days of things changing, I was faced with a parent being life-flighted – two times – to an eastern Iowa hospital, located in the epicenter of the pandemic, with additional hospital stays occurring elsewhere. Hospitals can be frustrating and challenging, but combined with a pandemic, it takes on a whole, new meaning.
Looking outside my window was also looking outside my car window, as we made many trips to the east and to the north.
And after about eight weeks, death came to my window.
The pandemic seemed to take on a lesser significance in my life as family matters took on a whole, new meaning.
At this point you may have an idea where this is going …
“What’s outside your window?”
What has come to your window these past few weeks? Grief, sadness, anger, confusion …
Where has it left you? Do you find yourself in a better place or worse place than when it all started back in mid-March?
I have to admit, I’m not the same person I was then. For good and for bad, things are different.
Some people call it the “new normal.”
I have always liked to say my life has never been and never will be “normal.” I guess I’m used to it being that way.
I try to take things as they come – as they come to me - outside my window.
Over the past few years, I have looked out windows in other countries in this world. Each and every location had its “normal.” A never-ending set of circumstances and situations in the lives of those in that country. Many times they didn’t make sense to me.
However, I have always stopped to ask questions, to be more educated. I guess I’ve always been an inquisitive person. I guess that led me to become a journalist.
As the world has taken on another change outside my window, I try not to get overwhelmed and discouraged.
For me, I have to look to the world outside my window - where I live – there is where I need to begin.
I would encourage you to look outside your window – wherever that looks – to be a person of change, a positive change, in your neighborhood, town, city.
That’s where it begins.
If we all would start with the world around us, before we know it - the bigger world has been affected.
Things will then take on a new look outside our windows …
Jim Cross was the regional editor of the Press News and the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune. He now lives in West Des Moines.
