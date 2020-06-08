Jim Cross: Seek to change your windowscape

I have to admit, I’m not the same person I was then. For good and for bad, things are different.

Some people call it the “new normal.”

I have always liked to say my life has never been and never will be “normal.” I guess I’m used to it being that way.

I try to take things as they come – as they come to me - outside my window.

Over the past few years, I have looked out windows in other countries in this world. Each and every location had its “normal.” A never-ending set of circumstances and situations in the lives of those in that country. Many times they didn’t make sense to me.

However, I have always stopped to ask questions, to be more educated. I guess I’ve always been an inquisitive person. I guess that led me to become a journalist.

As the world has taken on another change outside my window, I try not to get overwhelmed and discouraged.

For me, I have to look to the world outside my window - where I live – there is where I need to begin.

I would encourage you to look outside your window – wherever that looks – to be a person of change, a positive change, in your neighborhood, town, city.