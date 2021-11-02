ISU Extension announces Nov. 16 cover crop field day to be held near Kanawha

Iowa Learning Farms and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a cover crop field day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Iowa State University Northern Research Farm near Kanawha.

This event is free, open to the whole family, and includes a complimentary meal. Cover crops continue to grow in popularity in Iowa due to their many benefits. Those include reduced soil erosion, potential weed suppression, improved infiltration, reduced nutrient losses, increased soil organic matter, and more.

According to a news release, this field day will focus on new research examining the potential for early inter-seeded cover crops. This can include cowpeas and cereal rye, as well as mixtures in a corn system to reduce runoff, enhance soil organic matter and reduce nitrogen leaching.

The field day will begin with lunch at the Northern Research Farm main building. The program will kick off at the research plots with researchers Mark Licht, extension cropping systems specialist at Iowa State University; Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist; and Wright County farmer Nate Huntley.

The field day will begin at the ISU Northern Research Farm, 310 South Main Street in Kanawha. The workshop is free and open to the whole family, but reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, please contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.

Iowa Learning Farms field days and workshops are supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. For more information about Iowa Learning Farms, visit www.iowalearningfarms.org.

