Iowa State University announces spring 2020 Dean's List

More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
The following local students were honored:
BRITT: Bennett Kenneth Bruns, Agricultural Business; Anna Kay Chizek, Early Childhood Education; Emma Sue Chizek, Supply Chain Management; Sydney Lynn Hudspeth, Elementary Education;
GARNER: Mara Renae Anderson, Kinesiology and Health; Katelyn Elaine Bierle, Elementary Education; Andrew James Dornbier, Agricultural Engineering; Alek Dean Goll, Animal Science; Kiersten Rae Jass, Animal Science; Hannah Claire Lau, Child, Adult, and Family Services; Tehya Jo Mitchell, Animal Science; Paige Elizabeth Penning, Psychology; Keegan A. Sassaman-Clark, Graphic Design; Matthew A. Sonquist, Management; Lucas D. Stromer, Graphic Design; Hannah Jo Wellik, Industrial Engineering
KANAWHA: Cheyenne Kay Harle, Agricultural Business; Jonathan Ryan Hernandez, Finance; Zachary Taylor Johnson, Computer Engineering
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!