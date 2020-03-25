Iowa puppy-laundering ring involving Britt rescue dissolved

Iowans who operated an alleged puppy-laundering ring, including a breeder based in Britt, agreed to dissolve their “pet rescue” non-profit organizations, permanently cease deceptive operations and pay the state $60,000 along with other restrictions as part of a settlement.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a lawsuit March 2019 to shut down an alleged puppy-laundering ring, suing two non-profit rescue groups, the commercial broker J.A.K.’s Puppies, Inc. based in Britt and their officers.
In the lawsuit, Miller said they worked together to illegally transfer hundreds of designer dogs from Iowa to pet shops in other states through sham Iowa non-profit “rescues.”
The petition, filed in Polk County District Court, alleged that one of the non-profits, Hobo K9 Rescue of Britt, sold at least 1,290 puppies to eight different entities in California, Illinois, Florida and New Jersey from September 2016 to July 2018.
The puppies, including Pomeranians, Shar-Peis, Alaskan Malamutes and Poodle-Yorkies, were allegedly sold for $714,510.
Combined with the second sued non-profit, Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. in Ottumwa, at least 3,600 dogs, according to the attorney general’s investigation.
The defendants in the lawsuit are:
• Hobo K9 Rescue, a non-profit corporation in Britt.
• Rescue Pets Iowa Corp., a non-profit corporation in Ottumwa.
• J.A.K.’s Puppies, Inc., a for-profit breeder in Britt.
• Jolyn Noethe of Britt, co-president and director of Hobo K9 Rescue and co-owner of J.A.K.’s Puppies.
• Kimberly Dolphin of Britt, treasurer of Hobo K9 Rescue and co-owner of J.A.K’s Puppies.
• Russell Kirk of Ottumwa, president, secretary, treasurer and director of Rescue Pets Iowa.
Since the defendants were officers in both the nonprofit Hobo K9 and the for-profit J.A.K.’s, Miller’s lawsuit says, “it appears they must claim to ‘rescue’ puppies from themselves – or from the for-profit puppy mill industry in which they participate.”
“The defendants’ funneling of money between [their] non-profit and for-profit entities further underscores the inherently for-profit nature of their fraudulent puppy laundering operations,” the lawsuit states.
In one case, a pet store in Chicago called Pet Luv received 765 purebred and designer puppies from Hobo K9 and sold them for more than $1.1 million between 2016 and November 2018.
In its written “puppy guarantees” that Pet Luv gives its customers, the shop claimed the breeder of the dogs was Hobo K9 Rescue, not the actual breeders J.A.K.’s Puppies.
Pet Luv sold most of the dogs, including Yorkshire terriers, Teddy Bears, Bichon Frises and German shepherds, for more than $1,000 each.
The defendants denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment, which states:
• Hobo K9 Rescue and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. are permanently dissolved, and the defendants and others connected with them are forbidden from reorganizing them.
• The defendants must refrain from transferring any dogs with knowledge that the transfer is to evade local or state restrictions on the sale of commercially bred dogs. They can, however, transfer dogs to “bona fide rescue non-profits for purposes of non-profit adoption and the avoidance of euthanasia.”
• The defendants must provide quarterly reports to the attorney general for three years, documenting all the animals they transfer, sell or donate and the destination of the animals.
• The defendants must pay $60,000 to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund.
• Noethe, Dolphin and Kirk are prohibited from organizing any new non-profit corporations, including serving as an officer, director or on the board of an animal nonprofit, and they cannot serve as a board member of any animal nonprofit for one year.
The practices of the nonprofits named in the Iowa AG’s lawsuit allegedly differ markedly from those of typical rescue groups. In an affidavit filed with the lawsuit, Tom Colvin, the CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, said legitimate canine rescues generally:
• Do not expend the time and resources necessary to transport dogs to new owners hundreds of miles away to make profits.
• Primarily offer older dogs, not designer and pure-bred puppies not in need of shelter, care and adoption.
• Do not expend the time and resources necessary to provide “pedigrees” to new owners.
• Spay or neuter dogs to prevent for-profit breeding.
• Accept donations from the public to offset the costs of their work and to fund programs to reduce the number of animals being surrendered.
• Charge minimal fees associated with shots and other essentials. “In no event would dogs from legitimate rescues within Iowa be consistently transferred to new owners for fees of any kind more than $1,000,” Colvin said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
