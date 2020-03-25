Iowa puppy-laundering ring involving Britt rescue dissolved

Pet Luv sold most of the dogs, including Yorkshire terriers, Teddy Bears, Bichon Frises and German shepherds, for more than $1,000 each.

The defendants denied the allegations but agreed to the consent judgment, which states:

• Hobo K9 Rescue and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. are permanently dissolved, and the defendants and others connected with them are forbidden from reorganizing them.

• The defendants must refrain from transferring any dogs with knowledge that the transfer is to evade local or state restrictions on the sale of commercially bred dogs. They can, however, transfer dogs to “bona fide rescue non-profits for purposes of non-profit adoption and the avoidance of euthanasia.”

• The defendants must provide quarterly reports to the attorney general for three years, documenting all the animals they transfer, sell or donate and the destination of the animals.

• The defendants must pay $60,000 to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund.

• Noethe, Dolphin and Kirk are prohibited from organizing any new non-profit corporations, including serving as an officer, director or on the board of an animal nonprofit, and they cannot serve as a board member of any animal nonprofit for one year.