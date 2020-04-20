Hunt's Electrical in Britt to close at end of summer

“We would like to sell it because there’s very few electricians around here, so it’s going to put a hole in the community but I’m just getting to the age where things are getting bigger and bigger and I just don’t have the physical strength and the ability to keep going,” he said.

Currently, Andrew works with him but he has taken an opportunity to be a manufacturer sales representative for electrical supplies, and working that job and trying to run Hunt’s Electric on his own would be too difficult for him to do.

“Right now what we want to do is the agricultural and the commercial and some residential stuff, but it’s getting to the point where one guy can’t do it on his own,” Charles said.

Most of those kinds of projects require at least two people to do, and finding help is difficult because anyone they hire has to be licensed, which eliminates most of the potential workforce, according to Charles.

Andrew said it’s hard to find licensed help, and although they can find people who are willing to help, those people are oftentimes not licensed, which limits what they can do.