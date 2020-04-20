Hunt's Electrical in Britt to close at end of summer

After more than 40 years of business, Hunt’s Electric, an electrical business in Britt, will close its doors in August, after wrapping up the projects it has already promised it would do, when owner Charles Hunt retires.
Currently, Hunt’s Electric is working on a new house and a house addition in addition to other smaller projects they promised they would do before closing, and Charles said it will be around the end of summer when they wrap everything up.
Charles said he was getting old and his health issues have started prevented him from doing things.
Charles’s son, Andrew Hunt, said his father’s retirement was a good thing, and after 40 years of running the business, on his own for the first 25 or so years, it’s time him to relax and start doing other things he enjoys.
“He’s been tied to this for 40-plus years, and it’s been a huge part of his life,” Andrew said. “I’m not going to lie, this business basically dictated his life for the past 40 years … It’s time for him just to relax a little bit and do some other things that he enjoys doing while he still can.”
When he retires from Hunt’s Electric, Charles said it will “be no longer,” and unless they can sell the business, which they’re trying to do, they’ll have to close the doors and auction off what’s left.
“We would like to sell it because there’s very few electricians around here, so it’s going to put a hole in the community but I’m just getting to the age where things are getting bigger and bigger and I just don’t have the physical strength and the ability to keep going,” he said.
Currently, Andrew works with him but he has taken an opportunity to be a manufacturer sales representative for electrical supplies, and working that job and trying to run Hunt’s Electric on his own would be too difficult for him to do.
“Right now what we want to do is the agricultural and the commercial and some residential stuff, but it’s getting to the point where one guy can’t do it on his own,” Charles said.
Most of those kinds of projects require at least two people to do, and finding help is difficult because anyone they hire has to be licensed, which eliminates most of the potential workforce, according to Charles.
Andrew said it’s hard to find licensed help, and although they can find people who are willing to help, those people are oftentimes not licensed, which limits what they can do.
“With him retiring, then me being on my own it’d be awful hard to do a lot of the jobs that we do, and with this other opportunity coming up it just seemed like it was the right thing at the right time so I could move on to, I guess, another chapter of my life,” Andrew said.
Charles said the timing of the new opportunity for Andrew is good for him and came with good timing that “it kind of fell into place with everything else.”
“It just was meant to be, I think,” Charles said.
Charles’s interest in electrical work started in high school when he worked with a local electrician in the afternoons and summer and discovered he liked electrical work the best.
Later, when he was working for an outfit in Leland, he was contracted to help Larsen’s Food in Britt, who then offered him a full-time job on maintenance.
Though the job was all right and gave him a steady paycheck, Charles said he still wanted to go off on his own, and so he started up Hunt’s Electric on the side, more than 40 years ago.
“It just grew from there into a full-time position, and been doing it ever since,” he said.
Charles said he liked that the job was different every day and he could meet all kinds of people while doing outside work, not trapped in a factory or building, and he’ll miss the people the most when he retires.
“I’ve known most of them 40 years,” he said. “And to have to give them up is a big thing. Just the people. I’ll miss the people. People in this area in Britt, Garner, Kanawha and all around have been super to us, real good customers.”
Charles said he’ll still be around in the community and will probably still help people with little projects “if they get into trouble or something.”
In his retirement, Charles said he’ll be showing his 17 boer goats, which takes a lot of time to prep them.
“My plan is to show goats in different shows around the country,” he said.
Charles said his granddaughter talked him into showing goats, which he’s just started getting into, starting with just two goats but it grew from there.
“I kind of enjoy taking care of them and prepping them,” he said. “They’re more like pets than they are livestock.”
