Hobos come to Jungle in Britt for memorial service

When they learned the hobos were coming despite the pandemic concerns, the city council was going to open up the jungle between Friday and Sunday for the hobos, but then the hobos came a few days earlier – as early as Tuesday.

“There’s more to it than just the surface-level decisions, that there are connections to Britt, this is your home one or two weeks a year,” Wallen said. “For me, that changes things, to see it from that light.”

Minneapolis Jewel said the hobos have been taking even further precautions than just simply social distancing and wearing masks.

“We have a thermometer that we’ve been testing people when they come into the Jungle,” she said.

One of the hobos attending the council meeting said they were anticipating more people to come so they had some exceedingly strict expectations, requiring everyone on the property always wear a mask, social distancing, get their temperature tested, etc.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of social distancing the last few days, we really have,” he said. “We’re all sitting separated from one another.”

The Jungle was opened first thing Wednesday morning for the hobos.

“It’s like their family gathering, and they want to hold their memorial service even though the convention’s not going on, so I get it,” Arndorfer said. “We’re obviously always welcoming to them, it’s just this year is so weird with the pandemic going on.”

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

