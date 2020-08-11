Hobos come to Jungle in Britt for memorial service

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the nation was swept with closures and major event cancellations, including the Britt Hobo Days.
On June 5, the Britt Hobo Days Association announced on Facebook that the 2020 National Hobo Convention and Hobo Days, usually held the second week of August, has been canceled for the summer.
“We didn’t want to have to make this decision and have been in close communication with our friends in the hobo community,” the association wrote. “The consensus has always been the same; it’s just not feasible to hold the gathering this year.”
The decision to cancel was due to safety concerns from the pandemic, gathering restrictions at the time in place by the governor and the timing to make the event happen.
Many hobos, including Minneapolis Jewel, had been hoping the convention would not be canceled this year when the pandemic was first going through the country, especially since the convention is the one time a year when all the hobos gather and hold their memorial for those who "caught the westbound" in the past year, including Dante.
Though the convention has been canceled, some hobos still came to Britt this week to hold their memorial service, which was to be held over the weekend.
According to Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, about 15 to 25 hobos have come to the Hobo Jungle in Britt.
“This year is so weird, and … obviously our job is looking out for everyone, and that includes you guys when you’re here as well,” Arndorfer said to the hobos at the city council meeting Tuesday night.
When Hobo Days was canceled, Arndorfer said they told the hobos nothing would be open at the jungle, revolving around the governor’s proclamations at the time limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.
“Once that lightened up, then a group of them decided to come up regardless of the convention not occurring so they can host their memorial service,” he said.
Around the beginning of July, the hobos had asked for everything to be open for them, but the council didn’t want the community to be exposed to a bunch of people from around the country coming in so they agreed to open the jungle from Friday through Sunday.
The hobos, though, had planned to come earlier and were in the area from Tuesday through Friday and wanted the jungle open through Friday.
Council member Karrie Wallen said they make decisions based on what’s going on health-wise in the community, and that’s why they originally thought it would be better if the hobos didn’t come, but then they came anyway.
“Well, then we thought, well, OK, you did what you needed to, to have a service, which we understood,” Wallen said.
When they learned the hobos were coming despite the pandemic concerns, the city council was going to open up the jungle between Friday and Sunday for the hobos, but then the hobos came a few days earlier – as early as Tuesday.
“There’s more to it than just the surface-level decisions, that there are connections to Britt, this is your home one or two weeks a year,” Wallen said. “For me, that changes things, to see it from that light.”
Minneapolis Jewel said the hobos have been taking even further precautions than just simply social distancing and wearing masks.
“We have a thermometer that we’ve been testing people when they come into the Jungle,” she said.
One of the hobos attending the council meeting said they were anticipating more people to come so they had some exceedingly strict expectations, requiring everyone on the property always wear a mask, social distancing, get their temperature tested, etc.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of social distancing the last few days, we really have,” he said. “We’re all sitting separated from one another.”
The Jungle was opened first thing Wednesday morning for the hobos.
“It’s like their family gathering, and they want to hold their memorial service even though the convention’s not going on, so I get it,” Arndorfer said. “We’re obviously always welcoming to them, it’s just this year is so weird with the pandemic going on.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
