Hobos adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching consequences, affecting everyone and everything in the country, including hobos, those who ride the rails looking for work and freedom.

“I know for sure some of them are trying to hold up and stay in place just like everybody because everything’s so contagious, so they’re trying to do what everybody else is doing, social distancing, you know, that kind of stuff,” Connecticut Shorty said.

Minneapolis Jewel said the hobos have a code of ethics in that they don’t tell other people’s business, so she didn’t want to be too specific about how the hobos have been faring during the pandemic, but she said they’re doing as well as possible.

Several young riders, called "Dirty Kids," are still out riding the rails and doing their normal thing, Minneapolis Jewel said.

“By and large, the younger population is out there keeping the hobo spirit alive,” she said.

The Dirty Kids keep to themselves with their own little jungles and camps that have anywhere from two to eight people at a time and are not really with the general public, according to Minneapolis Jewel.