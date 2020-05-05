Hobos adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching consequences, affecting everyone and everything in the country, including hobos, those who ride the rails looking for work and freedom.
“I know for sure some of them are trying to hold up and stay in place just like everybody because everything’s so contagious, so they’re trying to do what everybody else is doing, social distancing, you know, that kind of stuff,” Connecticut Shorty said.
Minneapolis Jewel said the hobos have a code of ethics in that they don’t tell other people’s business, so she didn’t want to be too specific about how the hobos have been faring during the pandemic, but she said they’re doing as well as possible.
Several young riders, called "Dirty Kids," are still out riding the rails and doing their normal thing, Minneapolis Jewel said.
“By and large, the younger population is out there keeping the hobo spirit alive,” she said.
The Dirty Kids keep to themselves with their own little jungles and camps that have anywhere from two to eight people at a time and are not really with the general public, according to Minneapolis Jewel.
For work, they play their music, make jewelry and do different things to sell on the road, though Minneapolis Jewel said she doesn’t know how much they’re doing that because it requires interacting with other people.
“They just struggle away like they always do,” she said.
Because of the stay-at-home orders and social distancing, making money has been harder for them, but Minneapolis Jewel said all the small groups that know each other stay in touch, and some have places where they can crash occasionally when they need to, such as their parents’ places.
“It’s a hard life,” Minneapolis Jewel said. “It kind of reminds me of back in the Depression, you know? No jobs and people just all over the place except we have this virus out here that’s preventing everybody from doing their normal stuff, so it’s kind of a big mindblower, especially I think in this day and age of technology that something like this got so out of hand and is affecting everyone, but it seems like the young hobos that are out there, it’s just still the same.”
The hobos also depend on public services that have closed because of the pandemic, such as libraries to use the computers, Connecticut Shorty said.
“They’re impacted with everything shut down because a lot of the public services basically that the hobos could take advantage of and some of the private services if they need a handout,” she said. “They wouldn’t be out going to a public place to get food and that’s not available anymore, so that’s impacting them, too.”
While the "Dirty Kids" are out and about, the older generation of hobos have more or less hunkered down to wait out the pandemic, including Connecticut Shorty, her sister, New York Maggie, and Minneapolis Jewel.
Minneapolis Jewel said another hobo, Dutch, 62, has gone off the grid after visiting her and going to Needles, California, for the Hobo Olympics.
As a 72-year-old with her own health issues who is taking care of two vulnerable adults as her full-time job, Minneapolis Jewel said she has to be careful as well.
“I’ve had a few, one or two hobos show up here and they can stay out in the garage and social distance in the backyard around the fire pit,” she said.
Some of the big events the hobos look forward to every year, such as the Railroad Festival in Amory, Mississippi, have been canceled because of social distancing.
The Railroad Festival in Amory, Mississippi, is a big event in April for the hobos to gather similar to the Hobo Convention in Britt, and Connecticut Shorty said she, New York Maggie, their brother and current hobo king Slim Tim and Minneapolis Jewel were all planning on going.
“So that was a very big disappointment because that was one of the main events that the hobos went to every year, but of course we all agree it was best to cancel it than take a chance of anybody getting sick with this awful virus going around,” Connecticut Shorty said.
Now they can only hope the Britt Hobo Convention in August is not canceled, especially since it is their most important event in the year because that’s when all the hobos gather, see each other and bury any hobos who have died in the last year.
This year, the hobos will be burying Dante during the convention, and if the convention is canceled the hobos will have to decide how to handle that, Connecticut Shorty said.
“So it has a lot of impact to us, and not just because we can’t meet each other but because we have somebody we want to bury,” she said.
For now, though, all the hobos can do is wait and see and hope the convention is not canceled, making sure they all take the steps so as not to contract the virus or spread it around.
“So all in all, everyone’s fairly healthy and I haven’t heard of anybody getting the virus, of any of the hobo family that I know of,” Minneapolis Jewel said.
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
NIACC LOGO
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
Everyday heroes: RoxAnne Johnson
NAME: RoxAnne Johnson
POSITION: MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “I love working with you. Always so helpful. Thank you." — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Laurel Yost
Name: Laurel Yost
Position: Nurse (retired)
Home: Lake Mills
Quote: "She has made nearly 1,000 home sewn cloth masks to be donated all over this Upper Midwest area. Mainly, she has provided them for area Care Centers, but many have gone out elsewhere too for people working in potential dangerous positions, such as ambulance personnel, police, hospital nurses, doctors, etc. She has a physical disability is but one great seamstress. She felt this was one way she could help. She had friends and relatives in the background cutting and donating fabric, ties, thread, etc. Frankly, when I spoke with her earlier this week, she was hoping her old sewing machine will hold together a while longer until the need for masks has slowed. Makes me very proud to be her brother for all she has done." — Greg Flugum
Everyday heroes: Ashley Kingery
NAME: Ashley Kingery
POSITION: Clinic Lead, Behavioral Health, BSN RN
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "That’s our girl!" — Denise Annette
Everyday heroes: Matt Low
NAME: Matt Low
OCCUPATION: Dentist
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I wanted to nominate dentist Dr. Matt Low - he is a dentist working 5 days a week at the community health center in Mason City. He is seeing both existing and new patients for emergency dental care - he has been positive and comes in everyday with a smile on his face!"
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.