Hancock, Winnebago counties close courthouses, continue operations

The Hancock and Winnebago counties' boards closed their building to the public for an indefinite duration due to COVID-19 and public health concerns.
Hancock County Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said the employees will still be in the courthouse because the county wants to do business as usual as much as possible.
"Hancock County would like to continue to do business as usual, it's just without as many people from the public," she said.
People who need to do business with the county, such as paying property taxes or getting documents, will need to make appointments.
Mail drop boxes will be available on the northeast corner of the courthouse to deliver any necessary paperwork to specific offices.
The state has suspended any penalties for late driver's license or vehicle registrations, and has also extended the deadline to pay property taxes to April 16.
During the Hancock supervisors’ special meeting Wednesday morning, in which the supervisors decided to close the courthouse, Hancock County Emergency Management Andy Buffington recommended they close the building to the public but not cease operations.
“Looking around the state, some counties are choosing to offer services by appointment only,” he said. “There’s some things we can’t do, and there’s some things we don’t have to do.”
Additionally, the clerk of court will remain open as essential court proceedings are still taking place, and access will be available at the east elevator entrance.
Candidates who want to file paperwork for the June 2 primary election, which is due 5 p.m. March 25, or for the Nov. 3 general election, which was due by 5 p.m. March 20, should contact the auditor's office and schedule an appointment to bring the paperwork in.
Upon the Winnebago County board's decision to close, Supervisor Terry Durby said everyone would be better off being safe about the situation.
The courthouse will be closed for at least the next two weeks, after which they will reassess the situation.
“It’s not indefinite,” Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson said. “It’s just precaution…We’d rather overreact and then six months from now say, ‘Look what we did, we did our job, we did it good. It’s all leveling out.’ I’m hoping it doesn’t take six months.”
The sheriff's office will still be open to the public, but with limited access, and Public Health will be closed to the public.
Additionally, limited public access to the courthouse building will still be available through the west elevator entrance, and the Clerk of Court will remain open at this time as essential court proceedings will still take place.
The board already live streams its meetings on its YouTube channel, so people can watch the meetings there, and if they want to participate they can call into the auditor’s office.
The Board of Supervisors said the public should come to the county facilities for essential purposes only and should call ahead to determine if an in-person visit is necessary.
To file papers for the June 2 primary election, call the auditor's office at 641-585-3412 to get the directions to receive the paperwork.
Citizens should conduct business through email, mail, fax or online when possible.
"We're still doing business, we're just doing it in different ways for 15 days, two weeks, just to get us up over that curve to flatten out that curve," Sorenson said.
Visit www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov for county offices contact information.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.