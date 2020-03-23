Hancock, Winnebago counties close courthouses, continue operations

Additionally, the clerk of court will remain open as essential court proceedings are still taking place, and access will be available at the east elevator entrance.

Candidates who want to file paperwork for the June 2 primary election, which is due 5 p.m. March 25, or for the Nov. 3 general election, which was due by 5 p.m. March 20, should contact the auditor's office and schedule an appointment to bring the paperwork in.

Upon the Winnebago County board's decision to close, Supervisor Terry Durby said everyone would be better off being safe about the situation.

The courthouse will be closed for at least the next two weeks, after which they will reassess the situation.

“It’s not indefinite,” Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson said. “It’s just precaution…We’d rather overreact and then six months from now say, ‘Look what we did, we did our job, we did it good. It’s all leveling out.’ I’m hoping it doesn’t take six months.”

The sheriff's office will still be open to the public, but with limited access, and Public Health will be closed to the public.