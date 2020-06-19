Hancock public health officials urge continued use of COVID-19 safety measures

Hancock County Public Health Officials are urging area residents to continue to practice the recommended precautions they have laid out in the wake of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county and the immediate area.
"There are many factors that are playing into the increased detection of cases," said Joseph Petersen, Hancock County Health System hospitalist and board member of the Hancock County Department of Public Health. " With warmer weather, quarantine-fatigue and the ease of state restrictions our numbers are going up. And yes, we have the capability of doing more testing and thus finding more cases but that just gives us the knowledge and power we need to continue to remain vigilant."
As of June 18, Hancock County had 34 positive cases of COVID-19; Wright County, 310 cases.
"This illness is still just as serious as it was in March. Many people are getting very sick and we are just now learning about the potential long-term repercussions they will have to face. And, COVID-19 also can still cause death," Dr. Petersen said.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our immediate area, the Hancock County Public Health Department wants to encourage people to take personal responsibility and maintain practicing the precautions recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain six feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they must go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.
• Cover coughs and sneezes. If you are in a private setting and do not have on your cloth face covering, remember to always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
