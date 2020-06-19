Hancock public health officials urge continued use of COVID-19 safety measures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hancock County Public Health Officials are urging area residents to continue to practice the recommended precautions they have laid out in the wake of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county and the immediate area.

"There are many factors that are playing into the increased detection of cases," said Joseph Petersen, Hancock County Health System hospitalist and board member of the Hancock County Department of Public Health. " With warmer weather, quarantine-fatigue and the ease of state restrictions our numbers are going up. And yes, we have the capability of doing more testing and thus finding more cases but that just gives us the knowledge and power we need to continue to remain vigilant."

As of June 18, Hancock County had 34 positive cases of COVID-19; Wright County, 310 cases.

"This illness is still just as serious as it was in March. Many people are getting very sick and we are just now learning about the potential long-term repercussions they will have to face. And, COVID-19 also can still cause death," Dr. Petersen said.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our immediate area, the Hancock County Public Health Department wants to encourage people to take personal responsibility and maintain practicing the precautions recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC: