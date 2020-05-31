Hancock Extension to hold virtual 'hands-on' workshops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock County Extension has released our Summer Exploration workshops for session 1, June 22 through July 23.

All workshops and tours for summer session 1 will be offered virtually but will still be interactive and hands on for K-12 youth.

Workshop kits will be available to pick up from Britt Municipal Building or the Hancock County Extension Office and complete the projects at home.

Workshops will be live via Zoom at scheduled times and YouTube videos will be posted for later viewing. This allows maximum flexibility for families to complete projects as they can, but still gives an opportunity to ask questions live and get assistance from the instructors.

Hancock County Extension Office Administrator Trece Lonneman says, “We met the challenge of adapting our workshops and tours to a virtual setting that offers a safe, interactive, fun, and high-quality programs for K-12 youth to participate in during these unique times.”

Staff are excited to be busy helping youth explore and create during the summer.