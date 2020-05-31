Hancock Extension to hold virtual 'hands-on' workshops

Hancock County Extension has released our Summer Exploration workshops for session 1, June 22 through July 23.
All workshops and tours for summer session 1 will be offered virtually but will still be interactive and hands on for K-12 youth.
Workshop kits will be available to pick up from Britt Municipal Building or the Hancock County Extension Office and complete the projects at home.
Workshops will be live via Zoom at scheduled times and YouTube videos will be posted for later viewing. This allows maximum flexibility for families to complete projects as they can, but still gives an opportunity to ask questions live and get assistance from the instructors.
Hancock County Extension Office Administrator Trece Lonneman says, “We met the challenge of adapting our workshops and tours to a virtual setting that offers a safe, interactive, fun, and high-quality programs for K-12 youth to participate in during these unique times.”
Staff are excited to be busy helping youth explore and create during the summer.
Please note that the registration turnaround window is quite small because summer is quickly approaching and so many adaptions had to be made in a short amount of time. All registrations must be at the Hancock County Extension Office no later than June 12 to allow adequate time to assemble the kits. To get more information, the workshop and tour descriptions, and the registration form visit the website: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/hancock/2020-summer-explorations.
Hancock County Extension will be offering a Summer Explorations Session II starting July 24 - the start of the school year. Registration information for session II will be available in July. Flyers and registration forms can also be picked up at the Extension Office or call 641-923-2856 or email xhancock@iastate.edu with additional questions.
