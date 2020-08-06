Hancock County wins North Central Iowa Showdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The county fair grand champions of nine North Iowa counties converged in a showdown at the Hancock County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

The grand champions from Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Winnebago and Worth counties competed in the heifers, does, ewes, gilts, market goat, market lamb, market hog and market beef categories to name the grand champion of each category from the nine counties.

Within each category, one of nine champions was named the grand champion, one named the reserve champion and one named the showmanship champion.

Matt Aggen judged the cattle, Chelsea Nelson judged the sheep and goats, and Blake Danner judged the hogs to decide the grand and reserve champions.

The showmanship champion was decided by some people sitting in the audience and some in the ring.

The grand champions of each category will move on to the All Iowa Showdown, which will be held Sunday in Afton.

Heifers

Grand champion - Shelby Greiman from Hancock County

Reserve champion - Hunter Anderson from Kossuth County