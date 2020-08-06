You are the owner of this article.
Hancock County wins North Central Iowa Showdown
The county fair grand champions of nine North Iowa counties converged in a showdown at the Hancock County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

The grand champions from Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Winnebago and Worth counties competed in the heifers, does, ewes, gilts, market goat, market lamb, market hog and market beef categories to name the grand champion of each category from the nine counties.

NCI Showdown Participants

Within each category, one of nine champions was named the grand champion, one named the reserve champion and one named the showmanship champion.

Matt Aggen judged the cattle, Chelsea Nelson judged the sheep and goats, and Blake Danner judged the hogs to decide the grand and reserve champions.

The showmanship champion was decided by some people sitting in the audience and some in the ring.

The grand champions of each category will move on to the All Iowa Showdown, which will be held Sunday in Afton.

Heifers

Grand champion - Shelby Greiman from Hancock County

Reserve champion - Hunter Anderson from Kossuth County

Showmanship champion - Shelby Greiman from Hancock County

Does

Grand champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County

Reserve champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County

Showmanship champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County

Ewes

Grand champion - Nick Williams from Floyd County

Reserve champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County

Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County

Gilts

Grand champion - Dakota Markla from Hancock County

Reserve champion - Hayden Meinders from Winnebago County

Showmanship champion - Maggie White from Emmet County

Market Goat

Grand champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County

Reserve champion - Mara White from Emmet County

Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County

Market Lamb

Grand champion - Maegan Schropp from Hancock County

Reserve champion - Austin Foss from Worth County

Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Hancock County

Market Hog

Grand champion - Gabe Konz from Hancock County

Reserve champion - Joe Prignitz from Cerro Gordo County

Showmanship champion - Joe Prignitz from Cerro Gordo County

Market Beef

Grand champion - Morgan Kelly from Kossuth County

Reserve champion - Emma Keller from Hancock County

Showmanship champion - Emma Keller from Hancock County

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

