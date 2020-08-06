Hancock County wins North Central Iowa Showdown

The county fair grand champions of nine North Iowa counties converged in a showdown at the Hancock County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.
The grand champions from Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Winnebago and Worth counties competed in the heifers, does, ewes, gilts, market goat, market lamb, market hog and market beef categories to name the grand champion of each category from the nine counties.
Within each category, one of nine champions was named the grand champion, one named the reserve champion and one named the showmanship champion.
Matt Aggen judged the cattle, Chelsea Nelson judged the sheep and goats, and Blake Danner judged the hogs to decide the grand and reserve champions.
The showmanship champion was decided by some people sitting in the audience and some in the ring.
The grand champions of each category will move on to the All Iowa Showdown, which will be held Sunday in Afton.
Heifers
Grand champion - Shelby Greiman from Hancock County
Reserve champion - Hunter Anderson from Kossuth County
Showmanship champion - Shelby Greiman from Hancock County
Does
Grand champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County
Reserve champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County
Showmanship champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County
Ewes
Grand champion - Nick Williams from Floyd County
Reserve champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County
Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County
Gilts
Grand champion - Dakota Markla from Hancock County
Reserve champion - Hayden Meinders from Winnebago County
Showmanship champion - Maggie White from Emmet County
Market Goat
Grand champion - Jayden Joyce from Palo Alto County
Reserve champion - Mara White from Emmet County
Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Kossuth County
Market Lamb
Grand champion - Maegan Schropp from Hancock County
Reserve champion - Austin Foss from Worth County
Showmanship champion - Maegan Schropp from Hancock County
Market Hog
Grand champion - Gabe Konz from Hancock County
Reserve champion - Joe Prignitz from Cerro Gordo County
Showmanship champion - Joe Prignitz from Cerro Gordo County
Market Beef
Grand champion - Morgan Kelly from Kossuth County
Reserve champion - Emma Keller from Hancock County
Showmanship champion - Emma Keller from Hancock County
