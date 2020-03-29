Hancock County temporary policy allows paid leave

Additionally, employees who started out-of-state travel on or after March 26 may not be eligible for leaves under the policy and may be required to self-isolate upon their return by using their paid or unpaid leave for 14 days; if they become ill, then they will be allowed use of sick leave. This does not apply to employees who traveled out-of-state for necessary medical care, though.

The policy may not apply to first responders, though, and leave requests by emergency response personnel will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Because the policy is temporary, it will be on the supervisors’ agenda every Monday to be reviewed and updated until it is no longer needed.

Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said it’s a straightforward policy that’s similar to what Gov. Kim Reynolds put in her employee sick leave policy.

Greiman said the county wants to remain open as long as possible to take care of all the public’s needs and are appreciative of the public’s patience with this.

“We’re trying to continue business even though, as opposed to walking in and paying your taxes, now we have a drop box,” she said.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

