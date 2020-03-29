Hancock County temporary policy allows paid leave

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a temporary policy for use of sick leave among county employees during the COVID-19 response.
The policy states that employees will not be required to use their sick leave or other paid leave but remain on paid status for up to 14 days or until released from work if they meet the following criteria:
- If an employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus and should stay at home.
- If an employee is self-isolating per their doctor’s, the Iowa Department of Health’s or the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations.
- If an employee has been exposed to someone who has the virus and needs to be tested.
- If an employee needs to care for a family member who has the virus or been in contact with someone who has the virus.
- If an employee has traveled to an area that is on restricted travel, domestic or international inn effect on the planned date of return.
- If an employee is showing potential virus symptoms and/or has consulted with a healthcare provider.
- If an employee needs to stay home to care for a family member due to the closing of a school or day care, however the employee may be subject to callback in order to maintain the minimum staffing levels at 24/7 operations and county-designated essential services.
Alternatively, an employee who chooses to self-isolate will be required to use their sick leave or other paid leave or unpaid leave.
Additionally, employees who started out-of-state travel on or after March 26 may not be eligible for leaves under the policy and may be required to self-isolate upon their return by using their paid or unpaid leave for 14 days; if they become ill, then they will be allowed use of sick leave. This does not apply to employees who traveled out-of-state for necessary medical care, though.
The policy may not apply to first responders, though, and leave requests by emergency response personnel will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Because the policy is temporary, it will be on the supervisors’ agenda every Monday to be reviewed and updated until it is no longer needed.
Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said it’s a straightforward policy that’s similar to what Gov. Kim Reynolds put in her employee sick leave policy.
Greiman said the county wants to remain open as long as possible to take care of all the public’s needs and are appreciative of the public’s patience with this.
“We’re trying to continue business even though, as opposed to walking in and paying your taxes, now we have a drop box,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
