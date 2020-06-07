Hancock County sheriff to retire after 15 years in office

“I guess it was something I probably always wanted to do and didn’t know if that would ever come into play or would become available,” Dodd said.

Since then, Dodd has been re-elected to sheriff three more times, and so he’s served 15 years as the county’s sheriff.

“I’ve worked with a lot of great people,” Dodd said. “I have a great staff here that I’ve worked with since I’ve been elected sheriff. I’ve worked with a lot of very good, great deputies over the years leading up to it.”

Dodd spent his whole career in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which he said is a bit unusual as most officers start at other departments and move around to different departments throughout their career.

“However, for me, I started here, and I will finish here,” he said. “That’s something I’ve enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed working with a lot of people working here, working with the county.”

As someone who has never changed departments, Dodd has been witness to many changes in the sheriff’s office over the 42 years he’s been there, including staff increases to provide law enforcement for five small towns in the rural areas of the county.