Hancock County sheriff to retire after 15 years in office

Having served all 42 years of his law enforcement career in Hancock County, Sheriff Scott Dodd will be retiring at the end of the year.
Dodd started as a reserve deputy sheriff, working as a 911 operator and dispatcher part time for a couple of years for the local Garner Police Department.
“I got interested in it, in law enforcement, the police work way back in those early days of dispatching, 911 operator-type stuff,” he said. “And I was just, I guess, fascinated by the different things that the law enforcement do.”
In 1977, Dodd was one of the first members of the first reserve program formed at the Hancock County Sheriff’s office that had about a dozen members.
After working in the program for two years, Dodd started full time in the sheriff’s office in January 1979, and he said he just liked helping people and all the different aspects of law enforcement.
Dodd served under two sheriffs, Sheriff Dave Michael and Sheriff Robert Gerdes, while he was working as a deputy.
In the middle of 2005, though, Gerdes retired, leaving the remaining half a year of his four-year term open, so there was a special election to fill the vacancy.
Four men, including Dodd, ran in the special election as three deputies and a reserve deputy, and Dodd was elected as sheriff to fill out the remainder of the previous sheriff’s term.
“I guess it was something I probably always wanted to do and didn’t know if that would ever come into play or would become available,” Dodd said.
Since then, Dodd has been re-elected to sheriff three more times, and so he’s served 15 years as the county’s sheriff.
“I’ve worked with a lot of great people,” Dodd said. “I have a great staff here that I’ve worked with since I’ve been elected sheriff. I’ve worked with a lot of very good, great deputies over the years leading up to it.”
Dodd spent his whole career in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which he said is a bit unusual as most officers start at other departments and move around to different departments throughout their career.
“However, for me, I started here, and I will finish here,” he said. “That’s something I’ve enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed working with a lot of people working here, working with the county.”
As someone who has never changed departments, Dodd has been witness to many changes in the sheriff’s office over the 42 years he’s been there, including staff increases to provide law enforcement for five small towns in the rural areas of the county.
“A lot of changes over the years, huge changes, especially the world today as we speak with all the different things that have gone on,” Dodd said. “The pandemic for one thing, but secondarily all of these, across our cities, with the looting and rioting things are completely out of hand. Makes it very difficult for law enforcement.”
As his last term as sheriff nears the end, Dodd said he’ll be working with the next person who’s elected sheriff in November to train him or her in all the different things the office does.
Dodd said he currently doesn’t have any plans for after he retires, as it’s still seven months in the future, but he’ll probably do some pheasant hunting in the fall and fishing in the summer.
“I’ve enjoyed it very much, I guess, I should say, and I will probably miss it while I’m gone, but it’s time to do something different,” he said. “I enjoy fishing and several other things so hopefully I can do some of that more once I do retire.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
