Hancock County resident was paying assessments he didn't owe

When Herman Goll, of Klemme, received his tax bill, he suspected something was wrong.

He was looking at a $3,012 assessment for work Hancock County had done on a drainage tile in Ell Township, Section 20.

Goll's property lies within that section in Drainage District #9. But he was pretty sure he didn't own the land where the work was done so he contacted Ann Hinders, drainage and payroll clerk for Hancock County.

Turns out he was right, but the fix may cost as much as the error.

That little piece of land to which Goll referred was annexed into Hancock County in 1973. As is the case with every transaction, the piece of land's location was entered in the treasurer's book with the key geographical descriptor - "Northeast of the Southeast."

At some point as the years went on -- Hinders can't tell exactly when because not all the treasurer's books have the years on them -- the descriptor changed to "Northeast of the Northeast."

"The original handwriting is perfect," said Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach. "It's just that somewhere along the line, it got copied wrong."