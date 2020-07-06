Hancock County Relay for Life raised $35,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock County Relay for Life raised about $35,000 in its Cruis'n for a Cure event June 19.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society suspended all traditional face-to-face Relay events through the month of June, so the Hancock County Relay for Life committee chose to have a Cruis'n for a Cure instead.

The vehicle parade was held in Garner, and cancer survivors, caregivers Relay participants and the general public participated in the Relay drive-by, during which remarks by honorary ambassador Dean Stromer, ACS North Region Senior Community Development Manager Steve Lovik and Hancock County Relay for Life Event Chair Linda Webner were broadcast over the radio.

Songs honoring and remembering those impacted by cancer and mission moments were also shared at names of individuals who were honored or remembered with luminaria were read at the end of the cruise.

Webner said they had about 50 cars and at least 85 participants in the Cruis'n for a Cure.

A lot of people said they enjoyed the new event and especially the luminaria display on State Street, according to Webner.

"I was extremely happy to see the county-wide support of this event, and it just reiterated the fact that 'Because cancer won't stop...neither will we,'" she said.

