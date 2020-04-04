Hancock County OK's new infectious disease policy

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a new infectious disease action plan regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, effective April 1.
As the policy involves a “rapidly evolving public health emergency,” it states the county will continue to reassess the policy as the public health emergency and law changes and can amend or revise it at any time.
Hancock County has three positive cases of the virus in the county.
Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said the county is there to serve the public, and they are “under their eye” as she’s been getting phone calls and pictures from concerned citizens.
“Remember, we work for the people,” she said. “They pay our salaries.”
The policy details if and when county employees may work from home or if they are required to work in their regular office, how part-time employees will be affected and if employees are exposed to the virus.
It states the following service employees are required to remain working full-time on site unless they exhibit novel coronavirus symptoms: emergency service personnel and law enforcement officers in the Sheriff’s Office, secondary road employees designated by the engineer, dispatch, emergency management personnel, jail administration and jailers and election officials.
The Hancock County Conservation, public health and assessor departments are excluded from the policy.
Some employees may work from home with advance approval from their department head or elected official.
The county auditor, recorder, treasurer, attorney and non-essential engineer’s office employees do not have to work full-time on site.
Employees may take emergency paid sick leave if they match at least one of the following criteria:
- There is a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19.
- The employee has been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine.
- The employee has COVID-19 symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis.
- The employee is caring for an individual who is subject to a quarantine or isolation order or is advised by a healthcare provider to quarantine.
- The employee is caring for their son or daughter, who is a minor, if the school or child care of the child is closed or unavailable.
- The employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Department of Labor.
Full-time employees are entitled to 80 hours of paid leave, and part-time employees are entitled to the number of hours equal to the number of hours they work on average over a two-week period.
Employees who travel out of state must self-isolate for 14 days and may return to work if they are symptom- and fever-free.
People are asked not to enter Hancock County facilities if:
- They are experiencing any flu-like or respiratory symptoms, including a fever over 100 degrees, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath.
- They have been diagnosed or tested positive for COVID-19.
- They have been around someone who was diagnosed or tested positive for COVID-19, including living in the same household or spending time within six feet of them.
People who have the symptoms should not be out in public until it's been seven days since the symptoms started and they've been fever-free for 72 hours without using any fever-reducing medication.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
