Hancock County OK's new infectious disease policy

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a new infectious disease action plan regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, effective April 1.

As the policy involves a “rapidly evolving public health emergency,” it states the county will continue to reassess the policy as the public health emergency and law changes and can amend or revise it at any time.

Hancock County has three positive cases of the virus in the county.

Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said the county is there to serve the public, and they are “under their eye” as she’s been getting phone calls and pictures from concerned citizens.

“Remember, we work for the people,” she said. “They pay our salaries.”

The policy details if and when county employees may work from home or if they are required to work in their regular office, how part-time employees will be affected and if employees are exposed to the virus.