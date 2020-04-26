Hancock County looking to have full-time engineer

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are moving toward looking for a full-time county engineer rather than continue to share an engineer with Wright County, though no decision has been officially made yet.
For the past year, the county has had a sharing agreement with Wright County for the current part-time county engineer, Adam Clemons.
Supervisor Jerry Tlach said they started the sharing agreement because the county’s previous engineer retired abruptly, and the county used Clemons to just help them get by and figure out the next step.
“At that time Wright County came to us and offered to share their engineer with us, and it seemed to be going OK, so we thought, ‘Well, let’s give it a try, let’s see how things go,’” Tlach said.
Supervisor Chairperson Sis Greiman said they appreciate Clemons stepping up and they’ve had good relations with Wright County.
“There are pluses and minuses with the things that we’ve been able to share and things that we’ve been able to do, and others have kind of stepped up to do more, but I think sometimes there could be some confusion on that,” Greiman said.
Supervisor Gary Rayhons said though the relations have been good, it was essentially a Band-Aid because they needed an engineer, but now they need to find a solution to the problem and fix it.
The supervisors had started discussing having a full- or part-time engineer last fall when they compiled a questionnaire of pros and cons of having a full-time engineer versus a part-time engineer.
“As a county we need to make a decision either way because, you know, we just have to,” Rayhons said. “It’s something that we should make a face with it. Are we going to keep going on a sharing agreement or does Hancock County deserve its own full-time engineer?”
Tlach said he has been neutral on the whole issue but now that he has been watching the sharing agreement go on, he feels they maybe need a full-time engineer that can be around all the time.
“It’s just looking like maybe we’re giving a lot of responsibility to the one foreman, and I’m not sure he should have that much responsibility,” he said. “I’m thinking maybe the engineer needs to be more involved, just seeing how things get done on a day-to-day basis.”
Since Hancock County and Wright County have started sharing Clemons, a vacuum plant came into Wright County, bringing in a big industry and a lot of work for Clemons to take care of.
Sharing an engineer is a big job for the engineer who has to split their time between two counties, making sure all the roads are up to par throughout the year.
“I think it would be nice to have an engineer that’s 100 percent focused on Hancock County,” Rayhons said.
With a full-time engineer, though, comes increased costs, but Rayhons said for him it’s “really not that big of a pill to swallow” to go from a half-time to a full-time engineer compared to what the county is paying right now.
Rayhons said by going with a full-time engineer, the secondary roads department will be more efficient and the other county offices will have less of a workload to do.
“My feeling is it’s a full-time engineer for Hancock County,” he said. “I think Hancock County residents deserve one.”
The current fiscal year ends June 30, and Rayhons said it might be a little tight but they can get an engineer by that time if they “get the ball rolling fast.”
The supervisors will have to notify Wright County of the change 30 days before they end the agreement, according to Tlach.
In the next board meeting, though, they will talk with labor attorney Mike Galloway to make sure they’re moving through the process correctly, know what kind of wages they should pay a full-time engineer and get a job description written up.
“I say if we get all those items together we’ll be able to make a 100 percent definite answer on where we’re heading with this,” Rayhons said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!