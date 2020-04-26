Hancock County looking to have full-time engineer

The supervisors had started discussing having a full- or part-time engineer last fall when they compiled a questionnaire of pros and cons of having a full-time engineer versus a part-time engineer.

“As a county we need to make a decision either way because, you know, we just have to,” Rayhons said. “It’s something that we should make a face with it. Are we going to keep going on a sharing agreement or does Hancock County deserve its own full-time engineer?”

Tlach said he has been neutral on the whole issue but now that he has been watching the sharing agreement go on, he feels they maybe need a full-time engineer that can be around all the time.

“It’s just looking like maybe we’re giving a lot of responsibility to the one foreman, and I’m not sure he should have that much responsibility,” he said. “I’m thinking maybe the engineer needs to be more involved, just seeing how things get done on a day-to-day basis.”

Since Hancock County and Wright County have started sharing Clemons, a vacuum plant came into Wright County, bringing in a big industry and a lot of work for Clemons to take care of.

Sharing an engineer is a big job for the engineer who has to split their time between two counties, making sure all the roads are up to par throughout the year.