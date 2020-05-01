Hancock County Health System's Emergency Department earns reverification

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hancock County Health System's Emergency Department received its reverification as a Level IV Trauma Center.

Being a Level IV Trauma Center means that HCHS's Emergency Department is fully equipped, including having 24-hour laboratory services, to handle emergency medicine protocols when the patient arrives. It also means that HCHS does have transfer agreements with hospitals that provide a higher level of acuity care.

In its report, the Iowa Department of Public Health's Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services cited strengths, including:

HCHS Emergency Department's Medical Director Dr. Dawn Peterson is board certified in emergency medicine. Her education requirements "go above and beyond the required criteria;"

The use of eEmergency for trauma cases and critical incident debriefing;

The availability of respiratory therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services;

The involvement of staff in local, state, and national activities, as well as, drills the hospital has participated in or hosted; and

The education the hospital has provided for its staff and the local community.