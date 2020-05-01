Hancock County Health System's Emergency Department earns reverification

Hancock County Health System's Emergency Department received its reverification as a Level IV Trauma Center.
Being a Level IV Trauma Center means that HCHS's Emergency Department is fully equipped, including having 24-hour laboratory services, to handle emergency medicine protocols when the patient arrives. It also means that HCHS does have transfer agreements with hospitals that provide a higher level of acuity care.
In its report, the Iowa Department of Public Health's Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services cited strengths, including:
- HCHS Emergency Department's Medical Director Dr. Dawn Peterson is board certified in emergency medicine. Her education requirements "go above and beyond the required criteria;"
- The use of eEmergency for trauma cases and critical incident debriefing;
- The availability of respiratory therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services;
- The involvement of staff in local, state, and national activities, as well as, drills the hospital has participated in or hosted; and
- The education the hospital has provided for its staff and the local community.
"Another strength that was at the top of the bureau's list was recognizing the hard work and passion of Alicia Carpenter, HIM data analyst. Alicia worked diligently to ensure compliance with trauma verification requirements," said CEO Laura Zwiefel.
There were no deficiencies cited.
The HCHS Emergency Department staff includes Dr. Peterson who leads the HCHS emergency medical team of Dr. Catherine Butler, Kelly Lillie, and a staff of nurses. Ashley Studer, as the department's director leads the day-to-day operations.
