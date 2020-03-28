Hancock County Health closes facility to visitors

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has revised its visitor restrictions. Visitors are not allowed at HCHS. Some exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone who is accompanying, or driving, a patient to a clinic or hospital-based appointment should wait in their vehicle as well.

People who need to be seen in a HCHS Clinic or in the Emergency Department need to call first. HCHS Clinics can be reached by calling: 641-843-5050; the Emergency Department can be reached by calling: 641-843-5000.

HCHS also enhanced security and safety by locking entrances to the hospital all day on Saturdays and Sundays. Doors will continue to be locked from 5 p.m.–6 a.m. Monday–Friday. All visitors during these hours are to go to the Emergency or Main Entrance for help.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we help lead our communities through the COVID-19 situation. There is one thing we know for sure and that is it will take all of us together to fight COVID-19," said Chelcee Schleuger, director of Hancock County Public Health/HCHS Community Health.

