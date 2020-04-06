You are the owner of this article.
Hancock County health care workers in need of equipment
Hancock County Emergency Management is asking for help on making and collecting some personal protective equipment for medical workers.

Direct health care workers are in need of gowns, according to the department's post on Facebook, and people who are willing and able to help can find guidance and patterns on making these in the attached pictures.

Polyester or cotton-polyester fabric can be donated, and Emergency Management will get it to people who can sew them.

People who would like to help or donate can call Emergency Management at 641-843-8202.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

