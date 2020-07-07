Hancock County Fair still on, Winnebago County Fair limited to 4-H, FFA

The Winnebago County Fair Board, on the other hand, decided to cancel all fair entertainment and open class exhibitions for 2020, as announced on their website.

"After talking with Winnebago County Health and Emergency Management, the board determined that even with some restrictions being lifted, it was going to be very difficult for us to enforce the social distancing guidelines and still have a fund and enjoyable fair for all attendees," the website says.

As the board's primary focus is to ensure kids have an opportunity to show their livestock and static exhibitions, the board said they will work with Iowa State University Extension to determine the best way for their youth events to go on.

Winnebago County Board President Tom Thompson said the 4-H and FFA events will be the only events in the fair and will happen with a few extra precautions and closed to the general public.

"I think we're probably doing kind of things very similar to all the other county fairs are," Thompson said. "Just be as careful as we can but still make it so that it's fun for the kids and make it as normal as we possibly can for them, because the kids that stuck with their projects and through this spring, everything going on, we've got to make it the best we can for them."