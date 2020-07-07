Hancock County Fair still on, Winnebago County Fair limited to 4-H, FFA

Measures against the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the Iowa State Fair to cancel and other events to either cancel or limit their activities.
The Hancock County Fair held in Britt, though, is not one of them.
The fair will be held July 28 through Aug. 3 and contains agricultural, equestrian, youth, cultural and community events to "showcase the best of North Iowa," according to its website.
The 2020 Hancock County Blue Ribbon Fair will be held as scheduled, hosting all grandstand events with social distancing guidelines, according to the district fair's Faceboook post.
"We are concerned with protecting the health of all in attendance and will work with Hancock County Health and Emergency Management on best practices," they wrote.
Hancock County Fair Board Second Vice President Randy Hiscocks said they "just decided to go with it" since they thought they could meet state guidelines and they have the support for the fair.
"We had always planned on having something as far as for the 4-H and FFA projects," Hiscocks said. "We had always figured on doing something that way because the kids have got a lot of work into it and so forth, and we felt we were always going to have that part of it."
Leading up to the decision, the board had met with Hancock County Emergency Management and Public Health, going over which guidelines they'll need to follow and what they should do, Hiscocks said.
Unfortunately, the board had to cancel some events that would have had close contact, such as the commercial building and some food giveaways.
The board recommends social distancing and wearing face masks, though masks are not required to enter the fair, and will put in extra bleachers in the grandstand events for more space for people to spread out and set up hand sanitizer stations around the fair.
"We aren't going to have no hard, fast this is what you got to do," Hiscocks said. "You've got to take a little responsibility for yourself."
They'll be taking every step they can to make sure the fairgrounds are sanitized well and often, including working with the entertainers and the carnivals to make sure everything is clean, spray sanitizing the bleachers, making sure hand sanitizer is always readily available and cleaning the bathrooms more often, according to Hiscocks.
"If the public don't feel safe coming out, don't come," he said. "We won't hold that against you. We understand, you know. Or if we're having an event, you feel safe on coming, you're welcome to come, but if you don't feel safe, we understand if you want to stay home. We're not forcing anybody to come."
Hiscocks said they have a good lineup with free shows, including an animal act and an illusionist, the truck and tractor pulls and the entertainers.
"Come out to the fair and enjoy it," he said.
Special events at the fair include:
Joel Showalter Memorial Hobby Stock Special Dirt Knights Modified Special will be held Tuesday, July 28 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Outlaw Tractor and Truck Pull will be held Wednesday, July 29 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
On Thursday, July 30, IV Play will be playing at the district fair from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Stock car special races in the grandstand will be held Friday, July 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.
All Out Destruction races, including buses, trailers, trains and double-decker cars, will be held in the grandstand Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The annual 5K will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 a.m., all ages welcome, with money raised to be donated back to the district fair and JDRF, a Type 1 diabetes research funding organization.
Sunday, Aug. 4 is Farm Bureau Day and will include several different exhibitions, such as 4-H exhibitions, a barnyard rodeo show and a Veggie 500 race.
The last day of the fair, Monday, Aug. 3, will have the livestock auction starting at 8:45 a.m. in the show ring, after which all 4-H and Future Farmers of America members will clean the fairgrounds.
The Winnebago County Fair Board, on the other hand, decided to cancel all fair entertainment and open class exhibitions for 2020, as announced on their website.
"After talking with Winnebago County Health and Emergency Management, the board determined that even with some restrictions being lifted, it was going to be very difficult for us to enforce the social distancing guidelines and still have a fund and enjoyable fair for all attendees," the website says.
As the board's primary focus is to ensure kids have an opportunity to show their livestock and static exhibitions, the board said they will work with Iowa State University Extension to determine the best way for their youth events to go on.
Winnebago County Board President Tom Thompson said the 4-H and FFA events will be the only events in the fair and will happen with a few extra precautions and closed to the general public.
"I think we're probably doing kind of things very similar to all the other county fairs are," Thompson said. "Just be as careful as we can but still make it so that it's fun for the kids and make it as normal as we possibly can for them, because the kids that stuck with their projects and through this spring, everything going on, we've got to make it the best we can for them."
The fair will be held July 16 through July 18 at the fairgrounds in Thompson, and the events will happen with the same timing as originally scheduled, but each animal species will come in, show and leave the same day, Thompson said.
Extra hand wash stations and hand sanitizers will be available throughout the fair, and Thompson said with the fair being outside and spacious and the expected low number of people, social distancing will be no problem and masks will not be required.
"I would say our small livestock shows are safer than going to Walmart," he said. "That's the way I look at it. If you could go to Walmart with hundreds of people in there, I'm pretty sure you could go to a hog show with 50 people."
All grandstand and ground events will be rolled over to 2021, with the likely dates of July 15 to 18, so the board can honor their carnival and entertainment contracts.
The board is currently working on setting a single night event in the grandstand later this summer, though, "with the hopes that we can mingle a little closer together and it can be a fun evening for everyone to get out and enjoy."
Thompson said he is looking forward to 2021, when they'll be able to use the new shelterhouse the way they want it to be used and they'll have all the carnival and entertainment events again.
"I'd say it can't get here fast enough," he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
