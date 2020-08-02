Hancock County Fair: Returning normal to summer

“But we were pretty impressed with what we got this year,” Renner said.

Emma Kudej, one of the senior exhibitors in the performance horse show, said she participated in every event she could, a total of eight events, including the senior western pleasure, senior trail and costume events, using two different horses, one of which was a recently acquired draft horse.

“My new horse is a draft, and I love bigger horses just to show her off and her movements, it’s fun to see what she does, and everyone loves her,” Kudej said.

Though the draft horse is used to only do driving, she is “a little new to all of this,” isn’t trained for any games or pleasure classes for judging, and misses her buddy horse, Kudej said she got over it and did well,

“She knows when she’s in the ring, she likes to show it off,” she said.

Kudej had been practicing once a day in the winter, depending on how much snow there is and only practicing walking and riding, and every day during the summer, riding and driving.

At the end of the day, Kudej won the High Point Senior Games Award, the High Point Senior Performance Award and the All Around Senior Award.