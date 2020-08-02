Hancock County Fair: Returning normal to summer

Between horses and farm animals and ninjas and clowns, Sunday afternoon at the Hancock County Fair provided plenty of entertainment for people wanting to get out of their houses and do something outside.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to close down the fair or even limit it to just participants and 4-H kids, the Hancock County Fair board decided to have a full weekend of the fair as scheduled while keeping everything clean and following state guidelines.
Having the fair open to the public allowed the 4-H kids from all over the county a chance to show off what they have been doing all year, through their animals and through their projects.
Iowa State University – Hancock County Extension Youth Coordinator Nikki Renner said, though they only had about two-thirds of the usual amount of participants this year, the kids completed workshops throughout the year and brought what they worked on to the fair as exhibits.
“We have some very talented kids in this county, from sewing, from figuring out problems to solve, from taking beautiful pictures,” she said. “We even have our Clover Kids over there, which is K-3 grade, and they do some great projects on their own to bring, and they don’t get judged, per se, like these guys do, but they still have fun making it.”
This year, they had a big increase on flowers and vegetables, which Renner said was fun to see, and ISU-Hancock County Extension is hoping for a full year next year.
“But we were pretty impressed with what we got this year,” Renner said.
Emma Kudej, one of the senior exhibitors in the performance horse show, said she participated in every event she could, a total of eight events, including the senior western pleasure, senior trail and costume events, using two different horses, one of which was a recently acquired draft horse.
“My new horse is a draft, and I love bigger horses just to show her off and her movements, it’s fun to see what she does, and everyone loves her,” Kudej said.
Though the draft horse is used to only do driving, she is “a little new to all of this,” isn’t trained for any games or pleasure classes for judging, and misses her buddy horse, Kudej said she got over it and did well,
“She knows when she’s in the ring, she likes to show it off,” she said.
Kudej had been practicing once a day in the winter, depending on how much snow there is and only practicing walking and riding, and every day during the summer, riding and driving.
At the end of the day, Kudej won the High Point Senior Games Award, the High Point Senior Performance Award and the All Around Senior Award.
“I have placed higher than most people, so I saw it coming, and then today got a little edgy, she didn’t really like to do some stuff, but we pulled through, and we stayed strong, and we got through it,” Kudej said.
Kudej said she has two other livestock animals that she has to care for, and it’s been a lot of work for her to juggle between her livestock animals and her horses.
Ryan Ristau, from Garner, volunteered to help clean up around the fair throughout the weekend, and said there is usually a much bigger crowd than what there was at the fair, but with the pandemic to consider, it was to be expected.
“I pretty much come every year, come to every event,” he said. “[My favorite part is] pretty much meeting new people and watching the demolition derby on Saturday nights.”
Anita Quentin came in from Kanawha with her 6- and 14-year-old daughters to walk around the fair and have something to do during the summer.
“We come every year, and it’s the first normal thing we’ve been able to do all summer,” Quentin said. “My family’s entire summer was taken away, so when we find out that, hey, we have a fair, you know, we’ve been super excited. So we’re just totally ecstatic that they didn’t cancel it like everybody else did.”
Though a lot of the activities, such as pig chasing and vegetable car-making, were canceled, Quentin said to just have some normalcy in their lives made them happy.
“It’s the first normal thing we’ve had since March,” she said.
The family came to the fair Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, spending more time to see the little piglets and baby chicks and watch the ninja and clown shows than they normally would have in previous years, according to Quentin.
Unfortunately, there weren’t as many people at the fair this year as there was in previous years, but Quentin said she’s making the best of it.
“It’s not the [same fair we’re used to], we don’t have all the stuff we normally do, but you just make the best of it and be thankful that there is one,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
