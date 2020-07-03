Hancock County Fair 2020 schedule

Hancock County 2020 Fair Schedule
TUESDAY, JULY 28
8:30 am – 3:30 pm 4-H static exhibits judging
10:00 am-closing Hancock County Ag Museum open
11:00 am Livestock Inspections at the south parking lot
12:00-3:00 pm Open Swine Show Weigh-in
4:00 – 6:00 pm Poultry check-in
5:00-7:00 pm Rabbit check-in
4:00-7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
4:00 pm Open Swine Show – show ring
5:00 pm Grand opening /Flag raising & singing of the National Anthem by Darcy Eisenman
5:00 pm Scott Amusements Carnival Show opens -Wristbands $17 from 6-9 p.m.
6:00 pm Grandstand gates open
7:30 pm IMCA Dirt Knights Tour
Adults $15.00; Kids 5-12 $5.00; 4 & under free
1st Annual Joel Showalter Memorial Hobby Stock
Special-Dirt Knights Modified Special
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
6:30 am Livestock inspection at the south parking lot
7:00am - 9:00 am All Beef check-in & Market beef/Pen of 3 weigh-in
7:00 - 9:00 am Dairy Check-In
7:00am - 3:00 pm Bucket Bottle Calf/ Lamb/Goat Check-In Bucket/Bottle Barn sponsored by Wise
Auctioneering/ Casey & Katie Schleusner
8:00 am National Anthem
8:00 am - 12:00 pm 4-H / FFA Swine Weigh-In
8:00 am-11:00 am 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Check-In for County and District Exhibitors Stalling at Fair
9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open
10:00 am 4-H/FFA Poultry Show
10:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons Building
10:00am –closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/Antique Tractor Display/ Films of old farming
10:00-12:00 noon Sheep, Goat and Dairy Goat weigh-in
11:00 am Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
1:30 pm Extreme Illusions & Escapes-Free Stage
3:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
4:00-6:00 pm Exhibitor Number Pick Up
4:00-7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building
5:00 pm Scott Amusements opens – $17 Wristband Day 5 – 8 p.m.
5:00 pm Princess Contest-Show Ring
5:00 pm Grandstand Gates Open
5:30-6:30 pm Farm Bureau Members Picnic /Open to the Public/East End of the Skating Rink
6:30 p.m. Crafts in skating rink (Pre-sign-up)-West End of Skating Rink
6:30 pm Outlaw Tractor / Truck Pull - Grandstand Outlawpulling.com
4WD Truck; Tractor classes Light Super Stock; Diesel Super Stock; & Super Farm
Adults $15.00 Kids 5-12 $5.00 4 & under free
6:30 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
7:15 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building
THURSDAY, JULY 30
8:00am National Anthem
9:00am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open
9:00 am Educational Presentation-SMA Building
9:30am 4-H/FFA Sheep Judging
10:00am- closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/Films of old farming
practices
10:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building
11:00 am 4-H/FFA Goat Judging (immediately following sheep show, not to start before 11 am)
11:00-11:45 District horse & pony check in for games non-stalling
12:00 pm 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Games – Horse Arena –
1:00-4:00 pm 4-H Garden & Crop Judging - SMA Building
1:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
2:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
3:30 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building
4:00 –7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
4:30 pm Share-the-Fun – Show Ring
5:00 pm Scott Amusements opens
5:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
6:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
7:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of the 3 seasons building
7:00 pm Concert Gates Open
9:00 pm 1V Play Band in Concert (open to all ages) Grandstand
Adults: $15.00; Kids 5 -12: $5.00; 4 & Under: Free
FRIDAY, JULY 31
8:00 am National Anthem
8:30 am 4-H / FFA Beef Show - Show Ring
4-H / FFA Dairy Judging following the Beef Show – Show Ring
9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open
10:00 am – closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/ wool spinning
/Films of old farming practices
10:00 am Agri Puppets-Driving around
11:00 am Extreme Illusions-Free Stages
12:00pm - 7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
12:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of the 3 seasons building
1:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 5 – 8 p.m.
1:00 pm Agri Puppets – north of ag learning center
2:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
3:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
3:30 pm Open Wine class entry and Judging-Free Stage
2:30 pm 4-H/FFA Rabbit Judging
4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building
4:15 pm Pre-4H Bucket/Bottle Goat-Sponsored by Josh Crawford Flatrack Farms & Trampel Farms
4:30 pm Pre 4-H Bottle Lamb Show – Show Ring Sponsored by Muff Ag Service-Hayley & Andy Muff
5:00 pm Pre-4-H & 4-H Bucket/Bottle Calf Show-Show Ring-Sponsored by Mycogen SeedsCasey & Katie Schleusner
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 4th and Maben Band – Shelter House Stage
5:30 pm Beef Barbeque - Shelter house – sponsored by Winnebago/Hancock County Cattlemen
6:30 pm Crafts in Skating Rink (pre-sign up required)
7:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building
7:30 pm Stock Car Special Races Grandstand
Adults $15.00 Kids 5-12 $5.00 4 & under free
7:45 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
6:30 am Registration 5 K Run /Walk in partnership with JDRF-Shelter house
7:00 am 5 K Run /Walk- shelter house
8:00am National Anthem
8:00am – 1:00 pm Garner Saddle Club Horse Fun & Games Show - Horse arena
8:00 am 4-H / FFA Swine Show – Show Ring
9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open
9:00 am Extreme Illusions- Free Stage
10:00 am Agri Puppets – driving around fairgrounds
10:00 am-closing Hancock County Ag Museum-Wood Carvers/ Antique tractor display/small engine
Exhibit/films of old farming practices
11:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-north of three seasons building
12:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 6 – 9 p.m.
12:00 pm Extreme Illusions-free stage
12:00pm – 7:00pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
1:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center
1:30 pm 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Show – Shelter house
2:00 pm Mystery Bag Cook-off-Frees Stage-Sponsored by Farm Bureau
2:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building
3:00 pm Kids Pedal Pull – Show Ring – Sponsored by Earles Demolition
3:00 pm Agri Puppets – north of ag learning center
4:00 pm Gates open at Grandstand
4:30 pm Jay Brooks Hay Hauling Extravaganza Competition-Grandstand
4:30 pm 4-H Style Show – Free Stage
4:30-6:00 pm Entertainment– Shelter House Stage
4:30 pm Pork Barbeque – Shelter house – sponsored by Hancock County Pork Producers
5:00 pm Bears of Bearadise – north of three seasons building
6:00 pm Extreme Illusions-free stage
7:00 pm “All Out Destruction” Bus /Trailer/Train/Double Decker Cars - Grandstand
see www.hancockcountyfair.com for rules & entries
Adults: $15.00 Kids 5 -12: $5.00 4 & Under: Free
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 - Farm Bureau Day
7:00am -7:45 am District Horse and Pony Check-in
8:00am National Anthem
8:00 am 4-H / FFA Horse & Pony Judging - Halter & Performance Classes – Horse Arena -
9:00 am – 4:30pm 4-H exhibit building open
9:00 am Sunday Brunch – Home Ec Building – Cost: $6.00; 4 & Under: Free Sponsored in part by Michaels Foods
9:00 am Agri Puppets-Driving around fairgrounds
10:00 am Church Service - Show Ring – free will offering to be donated to county food pantries
11:00 am Bears of Bearadise-North of 3 seasons building
10:00am –closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/Small Engine Exhibit/
Early Farming Practices/ wool spinning
12:00pm – 5:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open
12:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
12:00 pm Free Sweetcorn-Shelter House-Sponsored by Collin & Christine Davison
1:00 pm Agri Puppets-north of ag learning center
1:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 1 – 4 p.m.
1:30 pm Cribbage tournament in skating rink
1:30 pm Bears of Bearadise-north of 3 seasons bldg..
2:00 pm Veggie 500 Registration & Assembly – Home Ec Building
2:30 pm Barnyard Rodeo-Show Ring-Sponsored by Farm Bureau
3:00 pm Veggie 500 race – Shelter House Stage – sponsored by Westview Care center
3:30 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage
4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise-North of 3 seasons bldg..
4:30 pm Release All Open Exhibits
4:30 pm Release Home Ec & 4-H Exhibits
4:30 pm Release Livestock not for Auction
MONDAY, AUGUST 3
8:00 am National Anthem
8:45 am Livestock Auction – Show Ring
Following Auction Clean Fairgrounds - All 4-H & FFA Members Volunteers always welcome
