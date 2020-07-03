Hancock County Fair 2020 schedule
0 comments

Hancock County Fair 2020 schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hancock County 2020 Fair Schedule

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8:30 am – 3:30 pm 4-H static exhibits judging

10:00 am-closing Hancock County Ag Museum open

11:00 am Livestock Inspections at the south parking lot

12:00-3:00 pm Open Swine Show Weigh-in

4:00 – 6:00 pm Poultry check-in

5:00-7:00 pm Rabbit check-in

4:00-7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

4:00 pm Open Swine Show – show ring

5:00 pm Grand opening /Flag raising & singing of the National Anthem by Darcy Eisenman

5:00 pm Scott Amusements Carnival Show opens -Wristbands $17 from 6-9 p.m.

6:00 pm Grandstand gates open

7:30 pm IMCA Dirt Knights Tour

Adults $15.00; Kids 5-12 $5.00; 4 & under free

1st Annual Joel Showalter Memorial Hobby Stock

Special-Dirt Knights Modified Special

IMG_2661.JPG

Evie Stromer and Patience Katter in the fancy goat division of the Hancock County District Fair goat show.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

6:30 am Livestock inspection at the south parking lot

7:00am - 9:00 am All Beef check-in & Market beef/Pen of 3 weigh-in

7:00 - 9:00 am Dairy Check-In

7:00am - 3:00 pm Bucket Bottle Calf/ Lamb/Goat Check-In Bucket/Bottle Barn sponsored by Wise

Auctioneering/ Casey & Katie Schleusner

8:00 am National Anthem

8:00 am - 12:00 pm 4-H / FFA Swine Weigh-In

8:00 am-11:00 am 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Check-In for County and District Exhibitors Stalling at Fair

9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open

10:00 am 4-H/FFA Poultry Show

10:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons Building

10:00am –closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/Antique Tractor Display/ Films of old farming

10:00-12:00 noon Sheep, Goat and Dairy Goat weigh-in

11:00 am Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

1:30 pm Extreme Illusions & Escapes-Free Stage

3:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

4:00-6:00 pm Exhibitor Number Pick Up

4:00-7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building

5:00 pm Scott Amusements opens – $17 Wristband Day 5 – 8 p.m.

5:00 pm Princess Contest-Show Ring

5:00 pm Grandstand Gates Open

5:30-6:30 pm Farm Bureau Members Picnic /Open to the Public/East End of the Skating Rink

6:30 p.m. Crafts in skating rink (Pre-sign-up)-West End of Skating Rink

6:30 pm Outlaw Tractor / Truck Pull - Grandstand Outlawpulling.com

4WD Truck; Tractor classes Light Super Stock; Diesel Super Stock; & Super Farm

Adults $15.00 Kids 5-12 $5.00 4 & under free

6:30 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

7:15 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building

THURSDAY, JULY 30

8:00am National Anthem

9:00am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open

9:00 am Educational Presentation-SMA Building

9:30am 4-H/FFA Sheep Judging

10:00am- closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/Films of old farming

practices

10:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building

11:00 am 4-H/FFA Goat Judging (immediately following sheep show, not to start before 11 am)

11:00-11:45 District horse & pony check in for games non-stalling

12:00 pm 4-H/FFA Horse & Pony Games – Horse Arena –

1:00-4:00 pm 4-H Garden & Crop Judging - SMA Building

1:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

2:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

3:30 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of three seasons building

4:00 –7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

4:30 pm Share-the-Fun – Show Ring

5:00 pm Scott Amusements opens

5:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

6:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

7:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of the 3 seasons building

7:00 pm Concert Gates Open

9:00 pm 1V Play Band in Concert (open to all ages) Grandstand

Adults: $15.00; Kids 5 -12: $5.00; 4 & Under: Free

FRIDAY, JULY 31

8:00 am National Anthem

8:30 am 4-H / FFA Beef Show - Show Ring

4-H / FFA Dairy Judging following the Beef Show – Show Ring

9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open

10:00 am – closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/ wool spinning

/Films of old farming practices

10:00 am Agri Puppets-Driving around

11:00 am Extreme Illusions-Free Stages

12:00pm - 7:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

12:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch-North of the 3 seasons building

1:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 5 – 8 p.m.

1:00 pm Agri Puppets – north of ag learning center

2:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

3:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

3:30 pm Open Wine class entry and Judging-Free Stage

2:30 pm 4-H/FFA Rabbit Judging

4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building

4:15 pm Pre-4H Bucket/Bottle Goat-Sponsored by Josh Crawford Flatrack Farms & Trampel Farms

4:30 pm Pre 4-H Bottle Lamb Show – Show Ring Sponsored by Muff Ag Service-Hayley & Andy Muff

5:00 pm Pre-4-H & 4-H Bucket/Bottle Calf Show-Show Ring-Sponsored by Mycogen SeedsCasey & Katie Schleusner

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 4th and Maben Band – Shelter House Stage

5:30 pm Beef Barbeque - Shelter house – sponsored by Winnebago/Hancock County Cattlemen

6:30 pm Crafts in Skating Rink (pre-sign up required)

7:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building

7:30 pm Stock Car Special Races Grandstand

Adults $15.00 Kids 5-12 $5.00 4 & under free

7:45 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

6:30 am Registration 5 K Run /Walk in partnership with JDRF-Shelter house

7:00 am 5 K Run /Walk- shelter house

8:00am National Anthem

8:00am – 1:00 pm Garner Saddle Club Horse Fun & Games Show - Horse arena

8:00 am 4-H / FFA Swine Show – Show Ring

9:00 am – 9:00pm 4-H exhibit building open

9:00 am Extreme Illusions- Free Stage

10:00 am Agri Puppets – driving around fairgrounds

10:00 am-closing Hancock County Ag Museum-Wood Carvers/ Antique tractor display/small engine

Exhibit/films of old farming practices

11:00 am Bears of Bearadise Ranch-north of three seasons building

12:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 6 – 9 p.m.

12:00 pm Extreme Illusions-free stage

12:00pm – 7:00pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

1:00 pm Agri Puppets-North of Ag Learning Center

1:30 pm 4-H & Open Cat & Pet Show – Shelter house

2:00 pm Mystery Bag Cook-off-Frees Stage-Sponsored by Farm Bureau

2:00 pm Bears of Bearadise Ranch – north of three seasons building

3:00 pm Kids Pedal Pull – Show Ring – Sponsored by Earles Demolition

3:00 pm Agri Puppets – north of ag learning center

4:00 pm Gates open at Grandstand

4:30 pm Jay Brooks Hay Hauling Extravaganza Competition-Grandstand

4:30 pm 4-H Style Show – Free Stage

4:30-6:00 pm Entertainment– Shelter House Stage

4:30 pm Pork Barbeque – Shelter house – sponsored by Hancock County Pork Producers

5:00 pm Bears of Bearadise – north of three seasons building

6:00 pm Extreme Illusions-free stage

7:00 pm “All Out Destruction” Bus /Trailer/Train/Double Decker Cars - Grandstand

see www.hancockcountyfair.com for rules & entries

Adults: $15.00 Kids 5 -12: $5.00 4 & Under: Free

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 - Farm Bureau Day

7:00am -7:45 am District Horse and Pony Check-in

8:00am National Anthem

8:00 am 4-H / FFA Horse & Pony Judging - Halter & Performance Classes – Horse Arena -

9:00 am – 4:30pm 4-H exhibit building open

9:00 am Sunday Brunch – Home Ec Building – Cost: $6.00; 4 & Under: Free Sponsored in part by Michaels Foods

9:00 am Agri Puppets-Driving around fairgrounds

10:00 am Church Service - Show Ring – free will offering to be donated to county food pantries

11:00 am Bears of Bearadise-North of 3 seasons building

10:00am –closing Hancock County Ag Museum open/ Antique Tractor Display/Small Engine Exhibit/

Early Farming Practices/ wool spinning

12:00pm – 5:00 pm Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center open

12:00 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

12:00 pm Free Sweetcorn-Shelter House-Sponsored by Collin & Christine Davison

1:00 pm Agri Puppets-north of ag learning center

1:00 pm Scott Amusements opens - $17 Wristband Day 1 – 4 p.m.

1:30 pm Cribbage tournament in skating rink

1:30 pm Bears of Bearadise-north of 3 seasons bldg..

2:00 pm Veggie 500 Registration & Assembly – Home Ec Building

2:30 pm Barnyard Rodeo-Show Ring-Sponsored by Farm Bureau

3:00 pm Veggie 500 race – Shelter House Stage – sponsored by Westview Care center

3:30 pm Extreme Illusions-Free Stage

4:00 pm Bears of Bearadise-North of 3 seasons bldg..

4:30 pm Release All Open Exhibits

4:30 pm Release Home Ec & 4-H Exhibits

4:30 pm Release Livestock not for Auction

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00 am National Anthem

8:45 am Livestock Auction – Show Ring

Following Auction Clean Fairgrounds - All 4-H & FFA Members Volunteers always welcome

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News