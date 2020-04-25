Hancock County Economic Development to give $60,000 in grants to businesses

Hancock County Economic Development is putting together a program to help small businesses in the county get through the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The $60,000 program will give 24 grants of $2,500 to small businesses that really need the money and are having the hardest times in the crisis, according to HCED Executive Director Jill Kramer.
“We have found there is a huge need for some of our businesses because of their size and maybe connections, they weren’t able to get some of the programs that were offered through the state and federal level,” she said.
The HCED received $30,000 from the Hancock County Foundation and must raise funds to match that $30,000.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors agreed to contribute $15,000 to the program, and Kramer said she was confident she could raise the remaining $15,000 from HCED funds and some help from its utility partners.
The supervisors will use funds from rural basic, which is mostly funded by the local options sales tax that small businesses pay in the county.
Supervisor Jerry Tlach said since the businesses paid into the rural basic fund, he can’t think of a better place to take funds from to help them than that one.
“I just think these businesses are in a world of hurt,” Tlach said. “Anything we can do to help them out. I just think we have to do what we can.”
Mary Jo’s Hobo House in Britt is one of the small businesses in Hancock County that are really feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.
Owner Mary Jo Hughes said she would typically make 20 pots of coffee daily, but she’s now making eight pots in one month.
“There are days that go by where we only see a handful of customers,” she said.
When the COVID-19 crisis started developing in the United States and restaurants were told to close their lobbies and eating areas mid-March, Hughes said her first thought was to just close her doors and “ride out the storm” but her second thought was her monthly expenses that still needed to be paid.
Hughes decided to keep her doors open, she said, and so she had to decide what services she can suspend to free up some money, such as her garbage pickup, and she had to put her help on unemployment.
“So now I work my restaurant by myself,” she said. “During the week and on the weekend my nieces and nephews come to help me just to get through.”
To keep the restaurant going, she also has to pay her suppliers, and through donations from local businesses and individuals through ordering lunches for their employees and buying gift certificates, Hughes said she’s had a little cash to buy the food and supplies as the weeks went by.
“But now my coolers are empty and my inventory is completely shot,” she said. “So my main concern is when I do get to reopen, I need funds to buy new inventory.”
Hughes said she looked into loans and grants but she doesn’t meet the criteria of having at least three employees as she only has one.
“Anything that Hancock County could do for me, I’ve been in my business for 26 years, I would appreciate it greatly,” she said.
Having a $2,500 would help her restock her inventory so she can keep going and keep her doors open, which helps her pay her little bills, according to Hughes.
“I hope when we do get to reopen, I know there’s going to be stipulations – you can’t fill your restaurant and stuff – but at least there’ll be more money coming in the door than there is now,” Hughes said.
Kramer said this is just one example of what is happening to small business owners across the county, especially on bars, restaurants, salons and retail businesses.
“These are our friends, our neighbors, our downtown Main Streets,” she said.
Currently, the restaurant industry is taking an 80 percent revenue impact, according to Kramer.
“If the state doesn’t open them up, we’re going to lose 10 percent of our restaurants,” she said. “If they don’t open up by May 1, we’ll lose 10 percent. If they don’t open up by June 1, it’s going to be 18 percent. And if they don’t open up by July 1, we can lose as much as 25 percent…That’s with [all the relief programs] that’s out there. It would include ours.”
The biggest needs for restaurants and small businesses are mortgage and rent payments, loan payments, utilities and product inventory, Kramer said.
As a part of the small business recovery effort by HCED, Kramer said they need to make sure their small communities were able to get some operational funds to be able to stay open.
Businesses that haven’t received help from anywhere else, are in Hancock County and can show the greatest revenue impact can apply to the HCED for the grants, with a deadline of the end of April, as Kramer said they plan to get checks to the businesses by May 15.
“Our timing is critical,” Kramer said. “We’ve got to get this money out to them.”
As a caveat, businesses that apply must also register with the Small Business Development Center.
Since the program is still in the works, Kramer said further specifics on applications and deadlines will be provided later.
