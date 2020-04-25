Hancock County Economic Development to give $60,000 in grants to businesses

“But now my coolers are empty and my inventory is completely shot,” she said. “So my main concern is when I do get to reopen, I need funds to buy new inventory.”

Hughes said she looked into loans and grants but she doesn’t meet the criteria of having at least three employees as she only has one.

“Anything that Hancock County could do for me, I’ve been in my business for 26 years, I would appreciate it greatly,” she said.

Having a $2,500 would help her restock her inventory so she can keep going and keep her doors open, which helps her pay her little bills, according to Hughes.

“I hope when we do get to reopen, I know there’s going to be stipulations – you can’t fill your restaurant and stuff – but at least there’ll be more money coming in the door than there is now,” Hughes said.

Kramer said this is just one example of what is happening to small business owners across the county, especially on bars, restaurants, salons and retail businesses.

“These are our friends, our neighbors, our downtown Main Streets,” she said.

Currently, the restaurant industry is taking an 80 percent revenue impact, according to Kramer.