Hancock County Economic Development dinner postponed

Jill Kramer

Hancock Economic Development has postponed its annual dinner, scheduled for April 16.

"The communities in Hancock County have faced challenges before and have come through these challenges stronger. It won’t be easy but I am optimistic that when we hold the HCEDC annual dinner that we will be able to applaud the partnerships and the commitment we are seeing throughout our communities right now," HCEDC Director Jill Kramer wrote in an email.

