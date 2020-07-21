Hancock Co. Supervisors make offer to new county engineer

As for the sharing agreement with Wright County for a part-time engineer, Norman said he will send notice to current county engineer Adam Clemons and Wright County immediately about the board’s decision, pursuant to the sharing agreement that states Hancock County must give 30 days’ notice before terminating the agreement.

“We have talked to the Wright County Supervisors and of course Adam, so this isn’t like it’s a surprise, and Wright County and Adam have been really good to work with over this whole thing,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach said.

Given 30 days before Clemons no longer works for Hancock County, his last day will be Aug. 13, which will provide a little overlap time between when Purvis starts and Clemons leaves, according to Norman.

“[Purvis] doesn’t have any prior engineering experience as a county engineer, so there are some things that specifically need to be done that Adam knows about that he can help with the transition,” Norman said.

Once the sharing agreement is terminated, Clemons can do private consulting at an hourly rate if Purvis needs his help when taking over the current projects, Norman said.