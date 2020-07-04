Grassley: A Q&A about the Great American Outdoors Act

One estimate by the Pew Charitable Trusts calculates deferred maintenance costs for the two National Park sites located in Iowa added up to $5.5 million in 2018. That total includes $3.2 million for the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in West Branch and $2.3 million for the Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry. In the last half-century, Iowa also has received nearly $80 million from the LWCF to support areas within the network of the National Wildlife Refuge. Locations in Iowa include the Driftless Area National Wildlife Refuge in Elkader; the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge spanning six Iowa counties along the Mississippi River; the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City; Desoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley; Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge in Titonka; and, Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge in Wapello. These public areas invite generations of Iowans to enjoy a rich heritage of outdoor recreational activities across diverse ecosystems, from boating to fishing, swimming, hunting, hiking, camping, snowmobiling, wildlife photography and more. They also bring in valuable tourism dollars that create jobs in our local economies. Conserving Iowa’s precious natural resources not only preserves history and wildlife habitats for generations to come, it also encourages outdoor recreation that generates substantial economic activity across the state. By some estimates, the outdoor recreation industry in Iowa fosters $8.7 billion in consumer spending, supports 83,000 Iowa jobs and contributes $2.7 billion to Iowans’ paychecks.