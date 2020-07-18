Gov. Reynolds talks COVID-19, licensing in Kanawha

“I know several people that have acquired multiple licenses in multiple states, just like myself, and have hit those brick walls in each state,” he said. “The requirements are very close to the same, the tests are very close to the same, but there are specific rules in each state that either bar people from the outside or some are easy enough to just come in, so we need to kind of average that out a little better so that the credentialed professionals, you get what you’re expecting.”

Lemay suggested having a national license with state specialties, so a journeyman with a license from Iowa can do some work in Colorado if necessary but have the specialty of working in agricultural wiring, such as with wind or solar farms.

The idea of a national journeyman’s license is similar to that of a driver’s license in that every driver doesn’t need a license from every state, just their home state, but they can still drive across the country.