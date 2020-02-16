GHV Iowa River FFA: Growing and marketing its own grain

The GHV FFA has had another great year.
The FFA has been involved in numerous activities this year. We helped with the Hancock County Fair and various activities for our community. The officer team helped grill burgers at the Garner Chamber Community Night in the Park, helped set up for both the Reliance Bank annual picnic, and Ag Awareness for third-grade students in Hancock County.
There were 43 GHV FFA members showing at the Hancock County Fair this year, winning many purple and blue ribbons. This year we had 23 members showing at the Iowa State Fair. The Iowa River FFA Chapter was ranked second in the state for breeding gilts and fifth in the state for market swine at the Iowa State Fair Swine Show.
Chapter members that participated in the Iowa State Fair were Ryan Darg, Joe Pringnitz, Caleb Turek, Zach Eichman, Erik Goll, Dakota Burress, Dakota Markla, Matt Barickman, Brielle Smeby, Jamie Hejlik, Jared Shaw, Zach Feld, and Emma Frohling. The GHV FFA has an annual test plot that has proven to be a great learning experience for the students. The FFA members planted the test plot and continuously looked after it. The grain we grow is harvested and marketed by the Junior Ag marketing class and other FFA members. The test plot is an excellent opportunity for students to learn many different things. It teaches lessons about marketing, machinery operation, and agronomy. The FFA would like to thank Nutrien for the land and Dan Goll, Dan Boehnke, Legge Custom and Agvantage FS for chemicals, seed and equipment.
The FFA chapter had 7 members; Jared Shaw, Sam Umbarger, Jayden Frank, Kelsey Watson, Joe Pringnitz, Brody Boehnke, and Jamie Hejlik, who attended the National FFA Convention. They gained valuable leadership skills and attended the career success show.
Another project that we have been working on is an energy-saving and shade curtain that will save 45% of the energy cost for heat in our greenhouse and protect the plants in the summer from too much sun. We use the greenhouse to grow flowers for our annual spring sale and for various plant experiments.
In May 2019 Grace Greiman, Brielle Smeby, and Jace Pringnitz, who were FFA officers went to Iquitos, Peru. They intended to help develop a fish farm through GoServ Global. The purpose of developing a fish farm for the Peruvians was to give them sustainability, a source of income, and a source of protein for their diets. The students are looking forward to traveling back to Peru someday to see the developments of the fish farm and see how it is benefiting the Peruvians.
We have had an outstanding year for our FFA and we would like to have a fun annual FFA Week. We are looking forward to having many activities during FFA Week within our FFA chapter. Monday, we are going to hand out our chapter shirts that we made and have FFA officer elections, Tuesday, we have the CDE leadership contest, in Forest City. Thursday, we are having donuts in the morning, donated by Farm Bureau, and Friday is our annual Ag Skills Night with lots of fun games, pizza donated by Clear Lake Bank and Trust, and ice cream. The activities we are having at Ag Skills Night are: nail pounding, creeper races, bag tournaments, and the nut and bolt challenge.
Some goals for the GHV FFA upcoming year are to be more involved in the community, have at least three Iowa FFA Degrees at the Iowa State Convention, have more than 20 members compete at the Iowa State Fair and Hancock County Fair, and have five different career development events that advance to district and state level.