GHV Iowa River FFA: Growing and marketing its own grain

The FFA chapter had 7 members; Jared Shaw, Sam Umbarger, Jayden Frank, Kelsey Watson, Joe Pringnitz, Brody Boehnke, and Jamie Hejlik, who attended the National FFA Convention. They gained valuable leadership skills and attended the career success show.

Another project that we have been working on is an energy-saving and shade curtain that will save 45% of the energy cost for heat in our greenhouse and protect the plants in the summer from too much sun. We use the greenhouse to grow flowers for our annual spring sale and for various plant experiments.

In May 2019 Grace Greiman, Brielle Smeby, and Jace Pringnitz, who were FFA officers went to Iquitos, Peru. They intended to help develop a fish farm through GoServ Global. The purpose of developing a fish farm for the Peruvians was to give them sustainability, a source of income, and a source of protein for their diets. The students are looking forward to traveling back to Peru someday to see the developments of the fish farm and see how it is benefiting the Peruvians.