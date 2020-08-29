'Gentle giants' coming in for draft horse show

Admission for Friday is $2 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under. Admission for Saturday and Sunday is $10 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under.

The Britt Draft Horse Show is one of the few horse shows still held this season, as many were canceled due to the pandemic, according to Carlson.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from a lot of other hitches wanting to come, wanting to show, wanting to get points off our classic series, and we’ll have a full hitch count, a full 18,” he said.

Hitches attend different horse shows around the country to participate in the classic series and earn points, but with many of those shows canceled, each show that still goes on is now a much more precious opportunity to get enough points to come out on top at the end of the season, Carlson said.

“The few shows that you go to are worth that much more, where everybody wants to be on their A game,” he said.