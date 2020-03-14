Garner woman's quilt goes to international contest semifinals

A Garner woman has been chosen to compete in the semifinals round of an international quilt show competition in Paducah, Kentucky.
Sioux Lawton will show off her quilt “Code Talker” in the 2020 American Quilting Society QuiltWeek, an international quilt show in Paducah, Kentucky starting April 22.
“Code Talker” will be displayed with 405 other quilts in the annual contest, which is judged by three judges; the quilts in the contest come from 42 states and 15 countries.
In the contest, there are 16 different categories, each with first-, second- and third-place prizes, and nine overall awards; winners will be announced at the awards presentation the evening before the show starts.
Lawton’s quilt, which is made of alternating stripes and solid horizontal strips as the main pattern of the quilt using bold blues, oranges and greens, will be in the modern section of the show.
Cash awards totaling $125,000 will be given, including $20,000 for the Janome Best of Show, $12,000 for the Bernina Stationary Machine Workmanship, $12,000 for the AQS Hand Workmanship, $12,000 for the APQS Movable Workmanship and $5,000 for the Hobbs Best Wall Quilt.
Lawton said quilting isn’t her primary focus because she’s trained as a printmaker and does oils, paintings and mixed-media on canvas.
Instead, she said when she does quilt, she enjoys experimenting and testing the boundaries, often thinking of ways she can do quilts differently, such as an inside-out quilt, with the front and backing together with the batting on the outside covered with a thin netting.
“I make up patterns,” she said. “I don’t use any patterns.”
When making her quilt, Lawton said she just threw the strips together with a kind of design, alternating the solid and striped pieces and grouping some solid blocks together.
As the quilt was coming together, Lawton said it looked like Native American weaving to her, and so she alternated the direction of the stripes so some were horizontal and others were vertical.
“I didn’t come up with ‘Code Talker’ until much later, because it kind of looks like maybe barcode,” she said.
A quilt is made of three layers: the front, which is the usually the artistic side with multiple pieces of fabric stitched together to create a pattern or picture; the batting, which determines how thick and warm the quilt is; and the backing, which is usually one large piece of fabric.
This quilt sandwich is then stitched together, or quilted, oftentimes in a pattern, such as simple straight lines or in swirls, and then bound together along the edges with a long, thin piece of fabric.
Lawton said she doesn’t machine quilt her own quilts; when she completes a quilt front and wants to machine quilt it, she takes it to Sue Urich with Farmhouse Quilting, who then machine quilts it for her.
Otherwise, Lawton hand quilts some of her quilts, and often in an artistic way, such as sewing pins and bird tracks.
For “Code Talker,” Lawton decided to have Urich quilt it with the crazy mazy pattern on the inside portion and straight lines on the border.
To make her quilts, Lawton said she uses scraps, and commonly finds her fabric among the clothes sections in thrift stores.
“I like to reuse stuff,” she said. “…using [fabric] like the old traditional quilters use clothes.”
Because she finds her fabric in thrift stores, she often has a limited supply of a specific fabric and sometimes runs out of a fabric while working on a quilt, which creates another challenge for her when she creates them.
When this happens, Lawton said she either finds a fabric that is closely similar to the one she ran out of or she simply starts with a new color.
In “Code Talker,” Lawton said she had run out of the orange fabric when she started on the border and started using the pink fabric to supplement that.
When she finished the quilt, Lawton said she put it in a show previous to the AQS show, and when she put it in the AQS show, she said she was sure it would make it past the first round.
“I thought, ‘This is going to catch eyes,’” Lawton said. “It’s such a complete [quilt]. So I kind of thought yes.”
Lawton said she’s excited to have her quilt in the semifinals, and she has no idea how it will do against the other quilts in the international show.
“It would be nice to be compensated somehow, but that’s really not the goal because [there are] 400 [quilts in the show],” she said.
After this show, Lawton said she’s not sure what she’ll do with “Code Talker,” though unless someone shows some interest in buying the quilt, it’ll likely end up folded among her other quilting experiments.
