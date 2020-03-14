Garner woman's quilt goes to international contest semifinals

Instead, she said when she does quilt, she enjoys experimenting and testing the boundaries, often thinking of ways she can do quilts differently, such as an inside-out quilt, with the front and backing together with the batting on the outside covered with a thin netting.

“I make up patterns,” she said. “I don’t use any patterns.”

When making her quilt, Lawton said she just threw the strips together with a kind of design, alternating the solid and striped pieces and grouping some solid blocks together.

As the quilt was coming together, Lawton said it looked like Native American weaving to her, and so she alternated the direction of the stripes so some were horizontal and others were vertical.

“I didn’t come up with ‘Code Talker’ until much later, because it kind of looks like maybe barcode,” she said.

A quilt is made of three layers: the front, which is the usually the artistic side with multiple pieces of fabric stitched together to create a pattern or picture; the batting, which determines how thick and warm the quilt is; and the backing, which is usually one large piece of fabric.

