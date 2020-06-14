Garner area farmer overcomes stage 4 cancer, named Relay's ambassador

“That was a tremendous help to me to get through cancer,” Stromer said. “Just attitude and how to treat people and how to pray and how to go at things. It just helped me with my attitude towards stuff, and it also gives you how to talk to people who have cancer and how to comfort them.”

After the trial finished, he had to go back to the hospital in Iowa City that was treating him for a CAT scan for his spleen and lungs and to undergo surgery to remove the dead tumor from his small intestines.

When the surgery to unblock his intestines finished and he could eat again, Stromer said he remembers the first thing he got to eat was some red Jell-O.

“I’ll never take red Jell-O for granted ever, ever again,” he said. “That tasted so good when I finally could eat some, because food just didn’t taste good for about three months because my body couldn’t take it.”

Since he was on the trial drug and not undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, Stromer said he was never sick a day from his treatment and the only side effect he’s had was losing all pigmentation in his skin, leaving just his fingers, ankles and toes dark.

“The doctor got real excited when he saw my eyelashes turning white, and when he saw that, he said it’s working,” Stromer said.