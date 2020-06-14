Garner area farmer overcomes stage 4 cancer, named Relay's ambassador

A Garner farmer had stage 4 melanoma cancer in his small intestines, his spleen and his lungs and took a trial drug produced from research funded by Relay for Life that saved his life.
Dean Stromer, 66, has been named the honorary ambassador for the Hancock County Relay for Life, which is Cruis’n for a Cure this year on Friday, June 19 in Garner starting at 6 p.m.
Stromer is a farmer who has lived on the same farm between Garner and Klemme all his life, did some carpenter work and started an overhead door business in the 1980s, always self-employed.
He has been married to his wife for 44 years, and together they have three children and six grandchildren.
About 20 years ago, Stromer had several melanoma, usually a skin cancer, tumors removed off his skin and again about 8 years ago. Then it went internal three years ago.
“It was in my spleen and my small intestines and then also in my lungs,” Stromer said. “When they finally found out I was bleeding internally because the tumors were so ingrown in my small intestines that they just said they couldn’t do anything for me.”
It was late summer when they discovered the tumor the size of an orange growing on his abdomen and his spleen that was 10 times larger than normal.
Stromer said they initially thought he had an ulcer and did some scopes on his stomach, but then they moved down over his intestines and got a biopsy of the tumor.
“I just kept getting pain and I was really tired … and I was bleeding, my intestines bleeding,” he said. “It came on quite slowly, and melanoma is slow growing, I guess.”
He was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, and as the doctor was explaining his diagnosis, Stromer said his first thought was his wife standing with him.
“You know, you can say it’s not going to be cancer but when they found out for sure, it’s a shock,” he said. “It changes your whole life. Obviously, stage 4 at that point, and the way the doctor talked, you thought, wow. It’s a reality check.”
But Stromer said he believes there’s a purpose and place for everything and he felt God has a reason for it, so he strapped himself in for all the changes his life would have, including traveling to Iowa City, where he was being treated, every three weeks.
He was put on an immunotherapy drug trial, in which the drug makes the body’s own immune system recognize and attack the cancer cells.
Stromer was one of 123 participants in the trial and by the end of it, over 50 percent of the participants, including Stromer, were completely cured, he said.
“I am now over a year and a half cancer free,” he said.
As he was going through the trial, Stromer received support from his family, friends and his church, making sure to keep a positive attitude rather than letting it get him down, especially after he read the book “10 Ways not to Waste Your Cancer” by John Piper, given to him by his pastor.
“That was a tremendous help to me to get through cancer,” Stromer said. “Just attitude and how to treat people and how to pray and how to go at things. It just helped me with my attitude towards stuff, and it also gives you how to talk to people who have cancer and how to comfort them.”
After the trial finished, he had to go back to the hospital in Iowa City that was treating him for a CAT scan for his spleen and lungs and to undergo surgery to remove the dead tumor from his small intestines.
When the surgery to unblock his intestines finished and he could eat again, Stromer said he remembers the first thing he got to eat was some red Jell-O.
“I’ll never take red Jell-O for granted ever, ever again,” he said. “That tasted so good when I finally could eat some, because food just didn’t taste good for about three months because my body couldn’t take it.”
Since he was on the trial drug and not undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, Stromer said he was never sick a day from his treatment and the only side effect he’s had was losing all pigmentation in his skin, leaving just his fingers, ankles and toes dark.
“The doctor got real excited when he saw my eyelashes turning white, and when he saw that, he said it’s working,” Stromer said.
The drug he was taking, though, did not get approved, understandable with the nearly 50 percent failure rate, but Stromer said his doctor said they’re taking the results from his trial to make the drugs better.
Stromer gave a big thank you to Relay for Life and all the people who donated to it, saying he is a product of the funds and the research.
“I’m a result of research that was funded by them,” he said. “The reason I’m still here is because of the research that was funded by Relay for Life for the last 20-some years.”
He said he’s honored to be named the honorary ambassador, but he did nothing to get it.
“I’m just the recipient of a lot of research from the dollars raised by the work of a lot of people to cure my cancer, so I’m going to give the message of the positive that research has done. Five, 10 years ago, I’d probably not be here.”
Shannon, 50 years
Francis Shannon and Cathy (Angell) Shannon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married June 6, 1970, in Mason City at Holy Family Catholic Church. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 18 20th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Laurie Warner (Tim Portz) Mason City, Adam (Amy) Shannon Columbia, TN, and Teresa (Travis) Shipman Mason City. They have 7 grandchildren: Keegan and Anna Warner, Morgan and Meric Shannon, and Natalie, Rachel & Olivia Shipman.
Velma Valley Barnes Birthday
In a bedroom above the Pioneer Café/Valley Grocery, during the war, a long awaited baby girl was born much to the delight of the entire community of Plymouth, Iowa. “Sister Valley” would be the name most would know her by, but her given name was Velma. On June 4, we celebrate her birth. Please celebrate with her by sending a card. Her address is: 435 19th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Velma (Val) Valley Barnes!!
Eagle Scout Joe Byerly
Joe Byerly, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 1012 in Mason City, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Boy Scouts. He will be recognized at his Court of Honor on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Lime Creek Nature Center. The ceremony will be held outside in the picnic area north of the main parking lot. Friends are welcome to attend. Bring your own lawn chair.
Joe is the son of Bill and Katie Byerly and grandson of W.C. and Diane Byerly of Mason City, and Bob and Colleen Bennett of Austin, MN.
Joe started Cub Scouts at Jefferson Elementary in the fall of 2009 as a Bobcat. He participated in campouts, Pinewood derby races, service projects and nature adventures. Joe earned all 20 Webelos activity pins to receive the Super Achiever Award.
He earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over to Boy Scouts in the Spring of 2015. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2017. While in Boy Scouts, Joe earned 57 merit badges. During his Boy Scout career, Joe never missed a campout totaling 75 nights of camping. Some of these campout adventures included Eagle Cave and a winter Red Flannel campout. He attended 5 weeks of summer camp in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the Summer of 2019, he attended Eagle Claw, a backpacking trip in Big Horn, Wyoming, where he earned his Leave No Trace Trainer. He was part of a high adventure camping trip in Glacier National Park last summer.
Joe completed his Eagle Scout project last summer. His conservation project, a chimney swift tower (large bird house for chimney swifts) can be found at Lime Creek Nature Center.
His Scoutmasters have included Kent Studer, Troy O’Hern, Dana Rockwell, Denise Wood, Steve Snyder and his mother, Katie Byerly.
Lois Pals, 90
Lois Pals turned 90 on Tuesday, May 26th. She celebrated with a family dinner at home. Cards and wishes may be sent to Lois at 2005 S Shore Dr, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Celebrating Dianne Paca’s Birthday
Celebrating 80 on June 4.
Send birthday wishes to Dianne Paca at:
650 Fairway Circle, Garner, IA 50438
Much Love from Your Family:
Ken, Patti, Mark, Kent, Spouses and Grandkids
Thank You
Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful cards, special notes, and sweet gifts. You really made my 98th birthday a very happy one.
Lucille Hultman
Meier, 60 years
Gerald and Elise Meier of Clear Lake will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5, with a family gathering. They were married on June 5, 1960, at First Lutheran Church in Dows, Iowa. The couple have two children, Cindy Meier of Clear Lake, and Cathy McDougle and her husband Jim of Victoria, MN. They have one grandchild, Dmitry McDougle.
Kloster, 50 years
She said “I do” 50 years ago!
Celebrating with a card shower:
Vaugn and Carolyn Kloster
P.O. Box 369
Gladbrook, IA 50635
June 5, 1970 – June 5, 2020
Robert Welter turns 96
Robert Welter will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday, June 1, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 424 20th St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Stevenson, 50 years
The children of Richard and Sara (Rankin) Stevenson, Tami (Mark); Malinda (Joel); Derek (Kyla); are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on May 23rd, 2020. Richard and Sara were married May 23, 1970, in Omaha, NE. They are also proud grandparents of Ciara and Casie Conley, Kyle and Faith Anne Zavacki, Alleysha and Faith Bunnell, Morgan, Jason and Mallery Meier, and Addison and Bailey Stevenson. Due to government restrictions, they will be celebrating with an all family vacation at a later date.
80th Birthday
Please help us celebrate this JD farmer’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to 24514 Grouse Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.
Happy Birthday! With much love, your family.
Ronald Swanson, 90
Ronald (Bade) Swanson is celebrating his 90th birthday May 27th with a card shower. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at: 750 W Lyons St, Unit 57, Garner, IA 50438.
Thank You
A big thank you for the cards, well wishes, and calls while turning “90”! What a special birthday it was.
Ken Scott
Degen, 60 years
Lawerence and Catherine (Scholl) Degen, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married June 11, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 319, Rockwell, IA 50469. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
The couple’s children include: John (Jodi) Degen, Rockwell; Deb (Eric) Powers, St. Ansgar; Mike (Lisa) Degen, Mason City; Robert (Julie) Degen, Rochester, MN; and Andy (Jackie) Degen, Belton, TX. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Guess Whose Birthday?
Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing you are. You are beautiful, inside and out. You have blessed so many lives by just who you are. You are sunshine and kindness. Pure joy and a gift! So on your very special day, your family wants to celebrate you and tell you that we love you! Happy Birthday!
Maggie Terhark will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th. If you would like to send a birthday wish, you can send them to 153 Winnebago Way, Mason City, IA 50401.
50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard and Mary (Schroeder) Squier are celebrating their 50th anniversary after being married on May 23, 1970.
Cards and wishes can be sent to: 836 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. No gifts please.
Having a party to celebrate this occasion with family and friends at later date on Sunday, July 5, at Charles MacNider Art Museum, 1-4 p.m., when it is safe to gather in groups again.
Martin Meier, 90
Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.
Happy Birthday!
With love from your family
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli, MSN. Laura was voted one of the Houston Chronicle's top nurses in honor of National Nurses Week. Laura has been a nurse in Houston, Texas, at Memorial Hermann Health System for 35 years. Laura is formerly from Mason City.
William (Bill) Alman, 97
William (Bill) Alman turned 97 years young on May 14, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:
Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Dr, Sheffield, IA 50475
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD!
With love from your family
Thank You
Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my retirement and birthday two very special days. I appreciate all the cards and good wishes.
Larry Merchant
Happy 80th Birthday, Bazetta!
Bazetta Kew will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 13. Her family is hosting a card shower in her honor.
Birthday greetings may be sent to her at: Bazetta Kew, Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield, IA 50475.
Thank You
I have been overwhelmed with all the beautiful cards with greetings from the many, many friends, educators, and people I have known throughout my years in Mason City.
You all have blessed me with a wonderful 90th Birthday! Thank you!
Dale Jensen
Thank You
A big THANK YOU to my family, friends, and neighbors for making my 90th birthday memorable. I enjoyed all the cards, calls, best wishes and drive-way art very, very much.
Thank you.
Ina Mayland
Maxine Enfield, 90
Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2nd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Dorothy Lundgren, 90
Dorothy Lundgren is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 21. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower! Cards may be sent in care of:
Kim Lundgren
PO Box 308
Ventura, IA 50482
Happy Birthday – We love you! Kenny, Randa and Family; Bill, Kim and Family; Janette; Mildred, Ray and Family
Thank You
For the thoughtfulness and every card and visit, for calls and memorials, gifts of food and offers of help since our loss of Mindy, we give our friends and family heartfelt gratitude. The kindness and comfort given to us by Pastor Kathy Graves was a blessing at this sad time.
Gratefully,
Chuck Boyd,
Linda, Becky and Mark Marshall
In Memoriam
Jodene Broderick
6/6/1967 – 5/14/2000
Clear Lake
We knew little that morning that God
Was going to call your name
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone
For part of us went with you, the day
God called you home.
Jodene was always there for family and friends.
Missing you every day. Love you always.
Kyle, Kole and Kallie; Mom, Jeff, Jayme; Family and Friends
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
